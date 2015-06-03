Naira maintains N361 rate against Dollar

- The Naira maintains its rate against Dollar at parallel market

- The local currency also slipped against Euro

- The Naira closed at N361 to a Dollar, N418 to Euro while the Pound traded at N480

The Nigerian Naira on Friday, July 6, retained its rate at the parallel market against Dollar.

According to NAIJ.com findings, the local currency maintained the same rates of N361 against Dollar, N480 against Pound, but slipped to N418 against Euro.

Meanwhile on Thursday, July 5, at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N481 and N416.5, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N362.25, while it closed at N305.70 at the CBN official window.

Currency traders attributed the marginal loss to low activities at the market and the boost in liquidity at the foreign exchange market by the CBN.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigerian Naira on Thursday, July 5, slipped against the American Dollar at the parallel market.

The local currency dropped one point to close the day at N361/$1 from the previous rate of N360/$1, but maintained same rate of N417 against Euro.

However, the currency slipped to N480 against Pound Sterling.

