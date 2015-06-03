Photos as President Buhari attends 2018 Army Day in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari on July 6, visited the grand finale of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Monguno Borno state.

Also present at the event were Minister of Defence Monsur Dan Ali, Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. TY Buratai and General Officer Commanding 7th Division Maj. Gen. Olabanji.

Buhari, Buratai, Ali and Shettima at the Army Day Celebration. Photo source: Femi Adesina

President Buhari at the event commissioned 'ARA', the locally manufactured Armoured Personnel Carriers during the grand finale of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Monguno Borno State on 6th July 2018.

President Buhari testing the locally manufactured armoured carrier. Photo source: Femi Adesina

Buhari in Borno for 2018 Army Day Celebration Photo source: Femi Adesina

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari arrived Borno state for the Army Day celebration around noon on Friday.

He was received at the Nigeria Air Force Base in Maiduguri by Governor Kashim Shettima.

Members of the Borno State Executive Council and other top military officers in the state were also on the ground to receive Buhari.

