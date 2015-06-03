ECOWAS Court fines FG, Imo government N100m over demolition of family house

- ECOWAS Court rules that the demolition of a property on account of an allegation of the offence of kidnapping without trial was a violation of articles 7 and 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights

Senator Bukola Saraki applauds the Supreme Court for clearing him of all charges

The ECOWAS Court has asked the federal and Imo state government to pay N100.09m as special damages to a family whose property was demolished four years ago in Imo state.

Premium Times reports that the verdict was in respect to the April 12, 2014 demolition of the property under the a 2009 Imo state law which allowed the government to pull down any property linked to anyone accused to be involved in kidnapping activities in the state.

Damian Onwuham and 22 other persons instituted the suit alleging the violations of their rights to fair hearing and effective investigation; right to presumption of innocence; right to property and right to dignity of the human person as guaranteed in the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

They demanded N50 million as general damages; N100.09 million as special damages for the reconstruction and furnishing of the demolished buildings, and exemplary damages N500 million.

The ECOWAS Court when delivering on Tuesday, July 3, said the April 12, 2014 demolition of the property was not only illegal, but also unlawful.

The court ruled that the regarding Onwuham as a kidnap suspect was unsubstantiated and noted that the demolition of the property on account of an allegation of the offence of kidnapping without trial was a violation of Articles 7 and 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In another report, Senate president Bukola Saraki has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement clearing him of all Code of Conduct Tribunal charges, saying he is happy he has been vindicated.

Saraki in a statement on Friday, July 6, claimed his corruption trial was politically motivated and that three years was wasted prosecuting him.

He insisted that he is not against the fight against corruption but that it should not be selective.

