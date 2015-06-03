E-money spotted with one of the most expensive cars in the world, Maybach 62S (photos)

Five Star Music record label boss Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-money has been spotted with a Maybach 62S, a vehicle known to be part of the most expensive cars in the world.

A Maybach 62S reportedly cost about $500,000 (N182,500,000). It was manufactured from 2002 to 2012, and was one of the first Maybach brand to be produced along with the Maybach 57. The Maybach brands are manufactured by the DaimierChrysler.

E-money shared photos of himself posing beside the Maybach 62S on his Instagram page. It is no surprise that E-money can afford a car as expensive as the Maybach 62S, as he is known for living an expensive lifestyle.

NAIJ.com gathered that the record label boss owns expensive cars such as Jaguar, G-wagon, Range Rover and so on.

READ ALSO: Actress Biodun Omobutty splashes the cash, buys herself a SUV worth N10m

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

E-money who is the elder brother of Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, reportedly bought a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for his brother.

The young millionaire was born on February 18, 1981. The 37-year-old man was given the nickname E-money after he began showing off his luxurious lifestyle, it was gathered that some of his friends call him Arab money due to his generosity.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Let’s Not Blame God For Our Problems - Deyemi Okanlawon Speaks on Otedola Bridge Fire | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng