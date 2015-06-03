Five suspects arrested over seven policemen killed in Abuja

- Five men have been arrested in connection with the killings of seven police officers in Abuja

- The officers were brutally murdered while doing a routine stop and search at Galadimawa Roundabout, Abuja

Five persons suspected to be involved in the brutal killings of seven police officers at Galadimawa Roundabout, Abuja, have been arrested by the crack investigation team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abuja command.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said investigations on the killings have started and the police would not rest until all perpetrators of the heinous crime have been arrested.

He said: “A few days ago, our Police personnel in Galadimawa were ambushed, attacked and seven of them died in the process.

“The IGP subsequently directed all Commissioners of Police and all formations to beef up security and set up a special crack investigation team to arrest the perpetrators.

“As I speak with you, five arrests have been made in respect of the attacks and more arrests are being made and we would ensure that all the perpetrators that were involved in this heinous crime are apprehended.

“The IGP commiserates with the family of the seven policemen and has directed that all their allowances and benefits be paid to their families.

“He has also directed a befitting burial for the personnel who died while protecting the lives of Nigerians."

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that seven policemen were killed and many civilians injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Abuja on Monday night, July 2.

The policemen were said be on a stop-and-search duty operation at Galadimawa roundabout, a suburb in Abuja.

A resident of the community who confirmed the incident but spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen were stopped for search when they opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen which led to the death of seven while one was seriously injured.

Source: Naija.ng