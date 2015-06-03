Revealed! Real Madrid fans move against Neymar’s deal for 1 important French player after World Cup

- Real Madrid are backing the signing of French star Kylian Mbappe ahead of Brazil’s Neymar

- Florentino Perez prefer the Brazilian as Ronaldo's replacement

- PSG Nasser Al-Khelaïfi insists Neymar will not leave the French capital this summer

Supporters of Real Madrid are backing the signing of French star Kylian Mbappe ahead of Brazil’s Neymar after the ongoing World Cup in Russia, reports suggest.

According to the UK Daily Mail report, citing Spain’s Diario AS, revealed that Los Blancos supporters are not comfortable with Neymar’s on and off field antics during his spell at Nou Camp as well as his tendency to become a big headed, are giving the Galaticos faithful to consider discontinuing the deal to land the Brazilian.

However, after watching French forward Mbappe in action against Argentina’s Albestie during the last-16 round at the ongoing World Cup, the Los Blancos fans desire to see 19-year-old forward at the Santiago Bernabeu instead of Neymar.

In an online poll organised on Thursday, over 180,000 respondents’ and a staggering 89 per cent stressed that they prefer the Los Blancos to sign Mbappe instead of Neymar.

On the other hand, despite the fans opinion, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez seems to prefer the Brazilian as Ronaldo’s replacement because he thinks Mbappe’s good run at the World Cup will allow the Los Blancos to sign the 26-year-old from Neymar.

In addition, PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has reiterated that the Ligue 1 side are confident the Brazil international will not leave the French capital this summer.

He equally hinted that if PSG must make a choice of the two players, they will prefer Mbappe to the Selecao forward.

Interestingly, if the Los Blancos finally offload Portugal’s Ronaldo they are likely to push for Neymar but they are aware that the Ligue 1 champions’ placed a 222m euros release clause on the Brazilian last summer after joining from Barcelona.

Real Madrid supporters prefer Kylian Mbappe (m) to Neymar's arrival this summer. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images

Another important fact that might likely decide were Mbappe will play in the coming season will emerge in the coming days after UEFA’s reopening of investigation into the French clubs finances.

Although, the Ligue 1 champions have been found guilty of any flouting FFP rules but the decision not to impose any financial penalty on the club is now a subject of review.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Real Madrid have tabled a £41.5m bid for Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois.

According to the UK Daily Star, citing Spain’s Don Balon, revealed that the Los Blancos are in the search of a new shot-stopper after former manager Zinedine Zidane quit the La Liga outfit after their Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

