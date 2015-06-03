Russia 2018: Griezmann sets new record as France beat Uruguay to qualify for semifinals

- France became the first nation to qualify for the semifinals of the Russia 2018 World Cup

- Atletico Madrid star Griezmann stole the show with a goal and assist in the game as France beat Uruguay 2-0

- He becomes the first French player to register his name on the goal and assist sheet since Vieira did it in 2006

Antoine Griezmann became the first French player to score and assist a goal in a knockout game of the World Cup since Patrick Vieira vs Spain in 2006 as France beat Uruguay 2-0 to clinch a spot in the semifinal of the World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid provided the assist for France's opening goal as his free-kick was powered home by Varane in the 40th minute.

Uruguay were close to getting an equalizer just before the end of the first half as Caceres header from a freekick forced a top class save from Hugo Lloris.

At the start of the second half, Griezman got his name on the score sheet as his shot from outside the box was parried into the net by Uruguay's goalkeeper Muslera.

France held on to claim a deserving 2-0 win and a place in the semifinal where they face either Brazil or Belgium.

Read our live updates below

95' Full time: France 2-0 Uruguay. The Europeans are through to the semi final where they face Belgium or Brazil.

93' Substitution! Nabil Fekir comes in for man of the match Griezmann. France seem to have done enough to secure the semifinal ticket.

90' Five minutes of added time to be played.

89' CHANCE! Griezmann curls a free-kick just narrowly high.

87' Substitution for France! Dembele replaces Mbappe.

85' France doing enough to keep possession as they try to see off this game. They are five minutes away from the semifinal.

81' France are nine minutes away from the semi final where they face the winner of Brazil vs Belgium.

79' Substitution! France make their first change. Nzonzi replaces Tolisso.

76' Half chance! Giroud fires wide after the Mbappe tried to dazzle his way into the Uruguay's box.

74' Substitution! Uruguay make their final change. Jonathan Urretaviscaya comes in for Nandez.

73' CHANCE! Tolisso curls one just narrowly high after a nice piece of play from France.

69' Yellow cards! Mbappe and Rodgriguez booked for an off-the-ball incident. This is the moment Griezmann extended France's lead.

Griezmann extends France lead. Photo: Getty Images

64' CHANCE! Rodriguez fires wide from way out after doing well to win the ball.

62' GOALLLLLL!!!! Griezman's shot from outside the box is parried into the net by Uruguay's goalkeeper. What a howler from Muslera! France 2-0 Uruguay.

59' Double substitution for Uruguay! Stuani OUT, Gomez IN, Bentancur OUT, Rodriguez IN.

55' HALF CHANCE! Bentancur volleys wide from long range.

53' HALF CHANCE! Pavard fires well over from over 35 yards out. He tried to replicate what he did against Argentina in the round of 16.

49' Here is another view of Lloris save right before the end of the first half.

48' OH MY! Griezmann almost stole the ball from Muslera who tried to dummy the forward.

46' France get the second half underway, they are 45 minutes away from semi final.

45' HT' The referee signals the end of the first half. France 1-0 Uruguay

45' One minute of added time to be played in the first half.

44' BIG SAVE! Torreira whips in a free-kick for Uruguay which Caceres meets with a strong header but he is denied thanks to a top class by Hugo Lloris. WHAT A SAVE!

40' GOALLLL!!!!! Griezmann's whips in the free-kick and Varane is there to nod home. France 1-0 Uruguay. It is the first time the South Americans have gone behind at the World Cup.

39' YELLOW CARD! Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur is booked for a foul on Tolisso. He will miss Uruguay's next match. Free-kick for France in a good position.

36' HALF CHANCE! Vecino's volleys from close range but his effort is weak and does not trouble Lloris in goal for France. It is still France 0-0 Uruguay.

35' Mbappe breaks away again from the right wing but his ball is easily cleared as there was no French man in the box to trouble Muslera in goal for Uruguay.

33' YELLOW CARD! France's Hernandez is shown the first yellow card of this game for a foul on Nandez.

29' France have won just one of their previous eight games against Uruguay. It is still goalless in this encounter.

25' Diego Godín, who is captaining Uruguay for a record 8th time at the World Cup, does well to clear the danger as France continue to mount pressure on Uruguay's defense.

20' Twenty minutes played and both teams still searching for the opening goal of the game.

16' CHANCE! Mbappe has the first real chance of the game as his header is too high and doesn't trouble the goalkeeper. He had enough time to do better with the ball there. France 0-0 Uruguay.

14' CHANCE! Hugo Lloris rushes out of his line to punch away as a good ball is played in France dangerous zone.

10' Griezmann whips in a free-kick but Varane's header is weak and well wide.

7' Seven minutes gone and Uruguay have started the brighter of the two teams.

4' CHANCE! A dangerous ball is whipped in the France penalty box but Stuani mistimes his shot and the ball is cleared out of danger.

2' Early injury scare for France as Giroud seems to have picked up a knock but he looks good to continue.

1' Uruguay get the game underway playing from left to right.

Uruguay XI vs France: Muslera; Gimenez, Caceres, Godin, Laxalt; Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Stuani.

France XI vs.Uruguay: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Pogba, Kante; Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso; Giroud

Read our preview below

- France will on Friday afternoon, July 6, face Uruguay for a place in the semifinal of Russia 2018

- Uruguay who have won the World Cup twice have never lost a game in the tournament against France

- Their striker Edinson Cavani is a doubt for this quarterfinal match

1998 world champions France will face Uruguay who have won the title in 1930 and 1950 for a place in the semifinal at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.

En-route to the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup, Uruguay defeated Portugal in their round of 16 round, while France overcame Argentina in their own encounter.

Uruguay could miss the service of Paris-Saint-Germain striker Edison Cavani in this match as the player who has scored three goals in this championship trained on his own on Thursday, July 5.

France on the other hand have no injury problem and they will hope that youngster Kylian Mbappe finds his rhythm against Uruguay considering how he helped his country to beat Argentina.

They have won just one of their eight previous meetings with Uruguay losing the most recent encounter 0-1 in a friendly in June 2013 with Barcelona forward Luis Suarez scoring the goal for his nation.

But in World Cup matches, Uruguay are unbeaten against France beating them 2-1 in 1966 and drawing 0-0 in both 2002 and 2010.

This will be Didier Deschamps' 81st match in charge of France in which his first was a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in a friendly in August 2012.

On the other hand, this will be Uruguay's second appearance in the quarter-final of the World Cup since 2010 when they beat Ghana 4-2 on penalties and in 2014 when they lost to Brazil.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how France booked their place in the round of 8 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Argentina 4-3 at the Kazan Arena in the round of 16 encounter.

France will have Paris-Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe to thank as he scored the last two goals for his nation which condemned Argentina to a defeat.

Football Memes from the 2018 FIFA World Cup | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng