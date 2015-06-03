Where can you find Cuba?

If you have always wanted to learn more about Cuba and its location, let us help you out with that and give you some interesting facts about the country.

Where is Cuba?

So where is Cuba located on map? You would have to look somewhere between North and South Americas. To be more precise, you can find the island of Cuba in the Caribbean, the region that encompasses the Caribbean Sea, as well as the surrounding coasts and islands. It is one of the six island states of the Greater Antilles, and it is the biggest island in the region.

If you want to know the exact coordinates of Cuba on the map, then you should look for it at 21.5218° N, 77.7812° W. It is located where the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea meet the Atlantic Ocean.

Photo: ontheworldmap.com

A lot of people argue about Cuba continent, as the answer to the question ‘What continent is Cuba in?’ usually depends on what people have been taught in school. Some argue that it is a part of the American continent if they have been taught that there are four, five or six continents, with North and South Americas being one continent. Others who believe that North and South Americas are separate continents think that Cuba belongs to the continent of North America.

As for the time zone, it lies in the UTC—05:00, which is known in the region as Cuba Standard Time (CST). During daylight saving, it turns into UTC—04:00, which is the Cuba Daylight Time (CDT).

Top facts about Cuba country

In order not to leave you with just raw information about Cuba’s location, we want to offer you some fascinating facts about this country. Here are seven facts you should know about it:

The capital of Cuba and its largest city is Havana. It is also the largest city by population and area in the whole Caribbean region, with 2,106,146 people and 728.26 square kilometres respectively.

The island of Cuba is often called El Cocodrilo or El Caiman, which means ‘alligator’ in Spanish. This is because Cuba resembles an alligator from space.

Cuba is the home of a rare fish that could be found in prehistoric times. It is called Mangar, and it cannot be found anywhere else on earth.

All the (legal) cars that can be found on the island have been manufactured and purchased before 1959. That is because people are only allowed to buy and sell cars that have been on the island before the 1959 Castro revolution.

Cuba gained its independence from the United States on May 20, 1902. However, it is not considered to be the national Independence Day. Instead, the country commemorates the independence war against the Spanish colonists that started on October 10, 1868, so the official holiday is on October 10.

Cuba’s literacy rate is among the highest in the world, standing at 99.8%.

It is fascinating to note that there are over 70,000 qualified doctors in Cuba. The country has the highest ratio of doctors to patients in the world.

Now you know where to look for Cuba, and you can surprise your friends with the knowledge of this interesting island country.

