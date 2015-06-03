Federal Fire Service recruitment requirements in Nigeria

Latest News

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Latest News

Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
Latest News

[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

0out of 5

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

0out of 5

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

0out of 5

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

0out of 5

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Federal Fire Service recruitment requirements in Nigeria

by 06/07/2018 11:58:00 0 comments 1 Views

Checkout the whole information about Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment requirement 2018. Including the requirements, steps to apply for the service and other important updates. Continue reading to find out more!

Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: fedfire.gov.ng

Federal Fire Service Recruitment in Nigeria

It’s considered to be the country’s biggest service of rescue. One of the main facts of the service is that it works 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies. The current structure of the Fire Service is not new and it is built around the Fire Services Act 1981.

Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: fedfire.gov.ng

READ ALSO: Internships in Nigeria 2018

There are 37 Fire Authorities in Nigeria. They fall under the management of Town Councils and State Councils.

This system helps to reduce the number of emergencies to the minimum level. It is possible through the cooperation of the Capacity Building, Research, Public Enlargement, Policy Regulation and Training. It ensures the safety of life, environment, and property of the citizens.

Nigeria Fire Service Recruitment requirements and available positions

Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: blogspot.com

Category C

This category provides the requirements for the assistant cadres in Nigeria. If you want to be one of them, then you will need to take a look at the following available positions.

Fire Assistant III – An applicant is to hold NECO/SSCE, GCE Ordinary Level or the equivalent of these certificates with a minimum of five credits and two sittings (Mathematics and English included).

Fire Assistant II – An applicant is to hold NECO/SSCE, GCE Ordinary Level or the equivalent of these certificates with a minimum of five credits and two sittings (Mathematics and English included).

Category B

This category provides the requirements for the inspectorate cadres in the country.

Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: dailypost.ng

READ ALSO: NPower recruitment process and requirements in 2018

Assistant Inspector of Fire – An applicant must provide advanced NABTEB, NCE and National Diploma from recognized institution.

Inspector of Fire Nursing – An applicant must provide the Registered Nurse, registered Midwive from the recognized institution.

Senior Inspector of Fire – An applicant must provide the diploma of higher education from one of the recognized Universities or polytechnics.

Category A

This category provides the services of superintendent cadres. If you want to become one of the superintendents, then you should know about the available positions for that:

Assistant Superintendent of Fire II – An applicant should provide a recognized Bachelor Degree from any of the recognized universities. At the same time, it’s possible to provide a degree which is equivalent to the Bachelor.

Assistant Superintendent of Fire I – An applicant should provide a Master Degree from any of the recognized universities. It’s also needed to provide the membership of a professional body.

General Nigerian Federal Fire Service Recruitment Requirements

Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: manyloaded.com

Only Nigerians by birth can serve in Nigeria Fire Service.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy secondary school: how to enter?

  • Applicant are to have the requested qualifications provided for each category of services. If the qualification is not presented, then the Fire Service may reject the application of the candidate.
  • All applicants must be fit for the service. It includes providing necessary medical certificates that a person is healthy.
  • Any applicant must be of good character. It’s necessary to provide the services to the citizens of the country.
  • All applicants should have zero criminal records. It’s necessary to provide proof of it.
  • An applicant is prohibited to be a part of a cult, secret society or drug addict.
  • The financial state of the applicant must not be embarrassed.
  • The accepted age of applicants is between 18 and 30 years.
  • The male applicant must be not less than 165 cm. At the same time, the requirement for female candidates for the same parameter is 160 cm.
  • The chest measurement for the male candidates must be at least.
  • It’s also necessary that a candidate has computer literacy.

How to apply for Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment

Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: realnewsmagazine.net

  • The whole application is provided to be online. All candidates will need to visit fedfire.gov.ng and cdfipb.careers to register, log in and submit the application.
  • The candidates of category A and B are provided to be submitted through the cdfipb.careers.
  • The candidates of category B II and C are welcome to submit through the fedfire.gov.ng.
  • It’s necessary to print out the Referee form which indicates that they are available for sitting and screening.
  • The application for all candidates is completely free. Please, report about frauds who request money for the application to the local authorities.
  • The closing date for the application is 29th of June. The closing date may be changed according to the request of the application commission.
  • Multiple applications are not permitted. All candidates who have been caught with multiple applications will be disqualified. No fee is required for any part of the application process.
  • If a candidate fails to provide true information about himself or herself, then the application will not be accepted.
Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment form 2018

Source: ureports.com

The Nigerian Federal Fire Service Recruitment requirements are pretty strict. Nevertheless, it does not mean that you can’t work with them. You just need to provide the real information about yourself and wait for the best!

READ ALSO: Department of Petroleum Resources recruitment of graduate trainees & experienced professionals

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More