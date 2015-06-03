Federal Fire Service recruitment requirements in Nigeria

Checkout the whole information about Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment requirement 2018. Including the requirements, steps to apply for the service and other important updates. Continue reading to find out more!

Federal Fire Service Recruitment in Nigeria

It’s considered to be the country’s biggest service of rescue. One of the main facts of the service is that it works 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies. The current structure of the Fire Service is not new and it is built around the Fire Services Act 1981.

There are 37 Fire Authorities in Nigeria. They fall under the management of Town Councils and State Councils.

This system helps to reduce the number of emergencies to the minimum level. It is possible through the cooperation of the Capacity Building, Research, Public Enlargement, Policy Regulation and Training. It ensures the safety of life, environment, and property of the citizens.

Nigeria Fire Service Recruitment requirements and available positions

Category C

This category provides the requirements for the assistant cadres in Nigeria. If you want to be one of them, then you will need to take a look at the following available positions.

Fire Assistant III – An applicant is to hold NECO/SSCE, GCE Ordinary Level or the equivalent of these certificates with a minimum of five credits and two sittings (Mathematics and English included).

Fire Assistant II – An applicant is to hold NECO/SSCE, GCE Ordinary Level or the equivalent of these certificates with a minimum of five credits and two sittings (Mathematics and English included).

Category B

This category provides the requirements for the inspectorate cadres in the country.

Assistant Inspector of Fire – An applicant must provide advanced NABTEB, NCE and National Diploma from recognized institution.

Inspector of Fire Nursing – An applicant must provide the Registered Nurse, registered Midwive from the recognized institution.

Senior Inspector of Fire – An applicant must provide the diploma of higher education from one of the recognized Universities or polytechnics.

Category A

This category provides the services of superintendent cadres. If you want to become one of the superintendents, then you should know about the available positions for that:

Assistant Superintendent of Fire II – An applicant should provide a recognized Bachelor Degree from any of the recognized universities. At the same time, it’s possible to provide a degree which is equivalent to the Bachelor.

Assistant Superintendent of Fire I – An applicant should provide a Master Degree from any of the recognized universities. It’s also needed to provide the membership of a professional body.

General Nigerian Federal Fire Service Recruitment Requirements

Only Nigerians by birth can serve in Nigeria Fire Service.

Applicant are to have the requested qualifications provided for each category of services. If the qualification is not presented, then the Fire Service may reject the application of the candidate.

All applicants must be fit for the service. It includes providing necessary medical certificates that a person is healthy.

Any applicant must be of good character. It’s necessary to provide the services to the citizens of the country.

All applicants should have zero criminal records. It’s necessary to provide proof of it.

An applicant is prohibited to be a part of a cult, secret society or drug addict.

The financial state of the applicant must not be embarrassed.

The accepted age of applicants is between 18 and 30 years.

The male applicant must be not less than 165 cm. At the same time, the requirement for female candidates for the same parameter is 160 cm.

The chest measurement for the male candidates must be at least.

It’s also necessary that a candidate has computer literacy.

How to apply for Nigerian Fire Service Recruitment

The whole application is provided to be online. All candidates will need to visit fedfire.gov.ng and cdfipb.careers to register, log in and submit the application.

The candidates of category A and B are provided to be submitted through the cdfipb.careers.

The candidates of category B II and C are welcome to submit through the fedfire.gov.ng.

It’s necessary to print out the Referee form which indicates that they are available for sitting and screening.

The application for all candidates is completely free. Please, report about frauds who request money for the application to the local authorities.

The closing date for the application is 29th of June. The closing date may be changed according to the request of the application commission.

Multiple applications are not permitted. All candidates who have been caught with multiple applications will be disqualified. No fee is required for any part of the application process.

If a candidate fails to provide true information about himself or herself, then the application will not be accepted.

The Nigerian Federal Fire Service Recruitment requirements are pretty strict. Nevertheless, it does not mean that you can’t work with them. You just need to provide the real information about yourself and wait for the best!

