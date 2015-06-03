The cost of giving birth in US hospitals for foreigners in 2018

It becomes fashionable to give birth in hospitals in the USA. Nigerian celebrities and business ladies also look at the United States of America when it comes to giving birth to their baby. What is the cost of giving birth in US public hospitals by foreigners? Let us see what we know about the current prices.

Cheapest states to give birth in USA

Different sources publish the infographics with the list of the most ‘affordable’ states in the USA to give birth in. Such images help to understand the approximate prices in US hospitals. However, these prices depend a lot on the insurance, local laws, and many other things.

Usually, when a foreigner is giving birth in the USA, she has to pay all the bills on her own. That is why finding the cheapest states to give birth in USA is so important.

FAIR Health, non-profit organization informs that the average prices for regular delivery in the USA are over 12,000 U.S. dollars and C-section average cost is over 16,000 U.S. dollars. While the average prices sound expensive, there are states where delivery costs way less than this.

Alaska is probably the most expensive state in terms of childbirth, but there are affordable hospitals in the USA as well. Looking at different affordable US public hospitals, you will see that the regular delivery can be competitively cheap starting at approximately 5,000 U.S. dollars. C-Section delivery cannot be called as affordable as natural delivery since its cost can start from 7,000 U.S. dollars and reach over 25,000 U.S. dollars.

Here are the top 10 examples of some of the averagely cheapest states for a baby birth in the USA:

State of Alabama (AL) - $5017 (regular delivery), $7730 (C-Section) State of Utah (UT) - $5357 (regular delivery), $8226 (C-Section) State of Rhode Island (RI) - $5401 (regular delivery), $8337 (C-Section) State of Nebraska (NE) - $5432 (regular delivery), $8373 (C-Section) State of Kansas (KS) - $5541 (regular delivery), $8519 (C-Section) State of Louisiana (LA) - $5590 (regular delivery), $7985 (C-Section) State of Arkansas (AR) - $5600 (regular delivery), $8037 (C-Section) State of Mississippi (MS) - $5605 (regular delivery), $8534 (C-Section) State of Idaho (ID) - $5695 (regular delivery), $8341 (C-Section) State of Hawaii (HI) - $5743 (regular delivery), $8265 (C-Section)

The high price of giving birth in USA

You can notice that even the cheapest states shock with their birth service costs. It is understood that C-Section is priced higher compared to regular delivery without any complications. Women who deliver a baby without a surgery usually spend 1-2 days in the hospital, while patients with C-Section have to stay under medical control for 3-4 days or longer.

Nevertheless, the price difference surprises even American society. Experts have noticed that most foreign countries have lower prices on child delivery. For example, Switzerland is believed to be a very expensive country in terms of healthcare, but the American prices were at least twice higher for pregnant women than in Switzerland’s most expensive hospitals, according to the report shared by International Federation of Health Plans in 2015.

Even the famous royal family from the UK (the amazing Duchess of Cambridge) is rumored to pay approximately 18,000 U.S. dollars for the birth of Princess Charlotte, while many American families end up paying way more than this in case of complications.

Why do many families choose giving birth in America from Nigeria?

Why are families from Nigeria willing to go to the USA and give birth to their kids overseas? We believe you already know the answer.

Every child born in the USA automatically gets the right to become the US citizen. It is a new world’s trend to give the foreign citizenship to your newborn child. That is why many foreign mommies choose the United States of America, even though the prices at local hospitals are much higher than in Nigeria or other corners of the world.

Besides, every Nigerian woman who decides that her child should be the citizen of the USA is responsible for all the bills.

Giving birth to a child in the USA, you need to remember that US public hospitals make foreigners pay all the bills, including medical services, lunches, staying in the hospital, etc.

P.S. While getting access to American citizenship attracts many Nigerians and other foreigners who are ready to take a risk and give birth to their child in the U.S.; you should be prepared that in case of any complications the bills can easily spiral into 100,000 U.S. dollars or even up to a million U.S. dollars. Such situations are rare, but they do occasionally happen, making even American families bankruptcies. So, before making any step in your life you should always think twice.

