Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus: goodbye Real Madrid!

Lets talk about Ronaldo'salleged transfer to Juventus. As early as January 2018, Ronaldo only thought about the finishing of his career in Madrid. ‘Real’ also wanted to make the superstar happy in its own way. And their dispute of interests brought a complete split. During 2017 Cristiano expected a salary increase in the "royal" club.

What is the reason for Ronaldo transfer to Juventus?

This problem began to torment him. But the "Blancos" bosses decided that the Portuguese wanted to leave. The management was ready to accept any Ronaldo’s decision about the future. His disqualification and not very good shape at the starting of the season created the appropriate background.

‘Real’ bosses told his agents that they were ready to consider offers for the transfer. Real decided that no one would pay for a 33-year-old player the amount approximated to the billion-dollar clause. It was considered that CR7 could go for ‘symbolic’ 100 million Euros. But it was one proviso.

The proposal should not come from a direct competitor, such as Barcelona or the PSG, which just signed Neymar and was willing to challenge Madrid. ‘Real’ believed that Ronaldo wanted to go on a high-paid ‘pension,’ and move to the US or China.

Resentment against Real Madrid

Cristiano also wanted to resolve the situation quickly. But what the club considered as a concession, finished off the scorer in fact. Ronaldo was offended by the low amount offered by Florentino Perez for the player’s sale.

If I cost 100 million Euros, then this club does not want me. - said the football star.

Indeed, after the Neymar 222 million transfer to Paris, 100 million looked pitiful, like humiliation. It was then he finally decided to leave the capital of Spain, according to Marca sources. And that's why, after the triumphant Champions League final in Kiev, Ronaldo decided to thrash the club. Cristiano spoiled the 3rd European win’s celebration with his outspoken allusions to withdrawal.

Who will pay for the transfer to Juventus?

Manchester, Paris, London, and MLS were named as other variants of Ronaldo’s future. However, in recent days Juventus has become a sensational leader.

Juventus paid more than 90 million Euros for Higuain, but Gonzalo did not get close to such a salary as Cristiano. His 7.5 million euro is the best contract in Serie A. Even the regular champions of Italy cannot pull the Portuguese's huge requests. How to solve this situation? Most likely, the Argentine can be sold, e.g., in Chelsea for 60 million.

But if Ronaldo comes to replace him (most likely) or substitute Dybala (unlikely), he will receive a personal external sponsor. The owner of Juve Fiat will probably pay him 30 million Euros a year, and the contract will be signed before 2022. It’s information from Portuguese and Italian media.

Mendes and Florentino meeting

It's really not about money. Ronaldo is the Champion of Europe, the best scorer of the Champions League and deserves bonuses and promotions. But he is not so obsessed with earning more than Messi, as it is often written about.

First of all, Cristiano wants to leave because of the spoiled relations with the club and president. The Portuguese feels that he was neglected and even insulted for several reasons. Firstly, it’s the greater priority of Neymar's transfer over the improvement of Ronaldo’s contract. Secondly, Cristiano has taxes’ problems in Spain, which ‘Real’ does not so carefully reflect, as he would like.

Florentino Perez urgently reprimanded the agent Jorge Mendes to find out the position of his client Ronaldo once and for all. The meeting took place late in the night, as the Portuguese’s manager was in other countries for his players’ affairs."Cristiano is leaving after all," said well-informed Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre.

Well, nothing lasts forever. If Ronaldo transfer to Juventus still takes place, soon we will see it.

