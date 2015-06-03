Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus: goodbye Real Madrid!

Latest News

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Latest News

Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
Latest News

[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

0out of 5

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

0out of 5

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

0out of 5

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

0out of 5

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus: goodbye Real Madrid!

by 06/07/2018 11:50:00 0 comments 1 Views

Lets talk about Ronaldo'salleged transfer to Juventus. As early as January 2018, Ronaldo only thought about the finishing of his career in Madrid. ‘Real’ also wanted to make the superstar happy in its own way. And their dispute of interests brought a complete split. During 2017 Cristiano expected a salary increase in the "royal" club.

Ronaldo transfer to Juventus

Photo from www.marca.com

What is the reason for Ronaldo transfer to Juventus?

This problem began to torment him. But the "Blancos" bosses decided that the Portuguese wanted to leave. The management was ready to accept any Ronaldo’s decision about the future. His disqualification and not very good shape at the starting of the season created the appropriate background.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo house and cars

‘Real’ bosses told his agents that they were ready to consider offers for the transfer. Real decided that no one would pay for a 33-year-old player the amount approximated to the billion-dollar clause. It was considered that CR7 could go for ‘symbolic’ 100 million Euros. But it was one proviso.

The proposal should not come from a direct competitor, such as Barcelona or the PSG, which just signed Neymar and was willing to challenge Madrid. ‘Real’ believed that Ronaldo wanted to go on a high-paid ‘pension,’ and move to the US or China.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo from www.mykhel.com

Resentment against Real Madrid

Cristiano also wanted to resolve the situation quickly. But what the club considered as a concession, finished off the scorer in fact. Ronaldo was offended by the low amount offered by Florentino Perez for the player’s sale.

If I cost 100 million Euros, then this club does not want me. - said the football star.

Indeed, after the Neymar 222 million transfer to Paris, 100 million looked pitiful, like humiliation. It was then he finally decided to leave the capital of Spain, according to Marca sources. And that's why, after the triumphant Champions League final in Kiev, Ronaldo decided to thrash the club. Cristiano spoiled the 3rd European win’s celebration with his outspoken allusions to withdrawal.

READ ALSO: UEFA champions league top scorers 2017-18

CR7 Real Madrid

Photo from www.goal.com

Who will pay for the transfer to Juventus?

Manchester, Paris, London, and MLS were named as other variants of Ronaldo’s future. However, in recent days Juventus has become a sensational leader.

Juventus paid more than 90 million Euros for Higuain, but Gonzalo did not get close to such a salary as Cristiano. His 7.5 million euro is the best contract in Serie A. Even the regular champions of Italy cannot pull the Portuguese's huge requests. How to solve this situation? Most likely, the Argentine can be sold, e.g., in Chelsea for 60 million.

But if Ronaldo comes to replace him (most likely) or substitute Dybala (unlikely), he will receive a personal external sponsor. The owner of Juve Fiat will probably pay him 30 million Euros a year, and the contract will be signed before 2022. It’s information from Portuguese and Italian media.

READ ALSO: Bundesliga top scorers 2017-18

Ronaldo in Italian media

Picture from www.en.as.com

Mendes and Florentino meeting

It's really not about money. Ronaldo is the Champion of Europe, the best scorer of the Champions League and deserves bonuses and promotions. But he is not so obsessed with earning more than Messi, as it is often written about.

First of all, Cristiano wants to leave because of the spoiled relations with the club and president. The Portuguese feels that he was neglected and even insulted for several reasons. Firstly, it’s the greater priority of Neymar's transfer over the improvement of Ronaldo’s contract. Secondly, Cristiano has taxes’ problems in Spain, which ‘Real’ does not so carefully reflect, as he would like.

Florentino Perez and Jorge Mendes

Florentino Perez and Jorge Mendes, picture from www.sport-english.com

Florentino Perez urgently reprimanded the agent Jorge Mendes to find out the position of his client Ronaldo once and for all. The meeting took place late in the night, as the Portuguese’s manager was in other countries for his players’ affairs."Cristiano is leaving after all," said well-informed Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre.

Well, nothing lasts forever. If Ronaldo transfer to Juventus still takes place, soon we will see it.

READ ALSO: Highest paid coach in the world

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More