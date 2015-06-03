ED's Meritocracy Should Be Welcomed

So we are told that we are entering a new Zimbabwe. Day in day out, we hear promises from all candidates about innovation, turning over a new leaf, embarking on a new era. I must admit I have been pleasantly surprised by both the words and deeds of the new president. He has achieved some meaningful gains in a very short amount of time. It appears that finally we have someone who is looking to approach governance with an entirely new attitude.



Once upon a time, it used to be about who you know. Corruption was, and still is, the greatest impediment to real growth and prosperity. But if you have been watching the actions and listening to the words of ED over the last seven months, you would find that we are in an entirely new reality. The foundations of change have been planted in the seeds of meritocracy.



The Empowerbank launched yesterday by the president for the benefit of the youth, and the first women's microfinance bank in Southern Africa, show that this new dispensation is looking to help new demographics. It's "out" with the old boys' club and the power of the network. It's "in" with a bottom up approach to generate true progress and prosperity. You work hard, you succeed.



ED announced yesterday that, "Our universities, colleges and vocational training centres churn out thousands of graduates yearly with a variety of skills and competencies… I thus challenge all stakeholders to tap into and properly marshal these skills for the modernisation and industrialisation of our economy, the creation of decent jobs, broad based empowerment and poverty alleviation."



"To that end", he went on to add, "it is my considered view,that the commercialisation of ideas and innovations emerging from incubation hubs within our institutions of higher learning and other start-up initiatives will be realised through this bank."



So while corruption is finally being taken seriously at all levels (of course there is a lot of work to do), money also seems to be reaching the pockets of average young entrepreneur and businesswoman. The theme of his speech yesterday was "developing talents" and he even committed to having ¼ of his next cabinet represented by Zimbabwe youth. We are now part of the process.



In just seven months the country has been turned on its head. We are part of the family of nations again. We can actually hold our heads up high and wave our flag without the embarrassment of pariah status. Our economy is buzzing, everywhere we look, foreign investors are looking at a different project in Zim to throw their money at. Jobs are being created and slowly we are coming out of this cash crisis. 60,000 jobs in 6 months – that's impressive by anyone's standards. ZISCO steel and the Eureka Gold Mine coming back to life will have a huge impact on our economy. But these really are just the tip of the iceberg.



After all, over 15 billion dollars of FDI has been committed in the last seven months. Open for business, almost looks like an understatement now. The dream of becoming a middle income nation by 2030, while not yet within touching distance, all of a sudden seems a possible reality.



As we continue to enjoy the most peaceful election season since our liberation, let us take a moment to remember where we were. We have left behind violent dictatorial one-man rule (who had a little help from one woman!). We have left behind international pariah status, an economy with no hope, mass unemployment with no light at the end of the tunnel, and a stifling environment of oppression and pain. Today, we have an economy on the rise, all of a sudden we are the darling of the African continent, investments are flying in, jobs are being created and we are free to speak as we please.



This week, I even saw our president post a video of himselfreading negative and critical posts about him on Facebook! Can anyone imagine RGM doing the same? We really are in a new era. It should be blessed, and on July 30th, it should be extended.Charles (student)

