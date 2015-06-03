Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

Lukaku looking to silence detractors against Brazil

06/07/2018 18:13:00

In-form Romelu Lukaku will be key to Belgium's plans to unlock Brazil's formidable defence in Friday night’s World Cup quarter-final at the Kazan Arena.

The 25-year-old Manchester United striker has already begun to silence his critics with a four-goal haul in Russia.

But his impressive goalscoring prowess and his aim to be remembered as Belgian's most successful goalscorer faces its sternest test against a Selecao defence that has conceded only once in four World Cup games so far.

On the eve of their quarter-final‚ Lukaku brimmed with confidence as he called on Belgium to show they deserve to live up to pre-tournament expectations.

"I've told the lads nothing in life is easy‚ you have to fight for it‚" said Lukaku.

"We're up against the favourites‚ but this will show us where we stand as a team. We're not prepared just to settle for second best."

For the son of Congolese parents who grew up in tough conditions in the city of Antwerp‚ meeting the five-time world champions in the World Cup quarter-finals has a fairytale ring to it.

Having overcome a number of barriers throughout a promising youth career‚ including racism and doubts over his playing ability‚ Lukaku is already doing a fine job of showcasing his talent on the highest stage of all.

Four years after opening his World Cup account with a crucial extra-time winner over the United States in the group stages‚ Lukaku started Russia 2018 with a bang.

He hit the net twice in Belgium's opening two games‚ firing braces in a 3-0 win over Panama and another in a 5-2 win over Costa Rica as Roberto Martinez's men underlined their potential.

Although he failed to score in Belgium's final group game‚ it was Lukaku's inspired contribution during a late counter-attack that allowed Nacer Chadli to score a last-gasp winner against Japan that avoided the humiliation of an early exit to a team ranked 44th in the world.

If Lukaku still believes there are Belgian fans who "want me to fail"‚ as he claimed weeks ago‚ there were likely to be far fewer after his superb dummy flummoxed Japan's defence and allowed Chadli a simple but invaluable tap-in.

Yet the Belgian‚ whose determination to succeed was driven by the tough conditions of his childhood‚ such as having to "eat cereal with water" instead of milk‚ has yet to convince against higher-ranked teams.

Despite scoring Manchester United's only goal when they were eliminated by Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League and finishing with 27 goals last season‚ Lukaku regularly faces criticism for failing to produce more.

Brazil‚ and the obstacle of finding a way past a formidable centre-back partnership of Thiago Silva and Joao Miranda‚ represent another formidable challenge.

Source: TMG Digital.

