Police arrest 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

- 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers have been arrested across Kaduna, Minna, Birnin Gwari and Funtua

- Items recovered from the suspects were: four pump action guns and three AK47 rifles

- Police claim the suspects had confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers across Kaduna, Minna, Birnin Gwari and Funtua.

The suspects include: Isah Auta, gang Leader, Jibrin Haruna, Jibrin Mohammed, Sale Ahmed, Yusuf Hassan, Mohammed Bello, Bello Hassan, Abubakar Jasiri,19 among others.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, July 6, in Abuja, said that items recovered from the suspects were: four pump action guns and three AK47 rifles.

Others were: Three single barrel guns; two dane guns; 65 AK47 live ammunition; 17 exotic vehicles of different makes; 15 cattle and 80 sheep.

He said that the force was unrelenting in the enforcement of strategies to ensure safety and adequate protection of travelers and people living in the affected communities.

Moshood said that the crime prevention and detection operations of the force had been strengthened with additional police personnel and logistics to tackle crimes and criminality in the country.

He said that the arrest followed the raid conducted by the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) under the Operation Absolute Sanity at some identified kidnappers’ den, camps, Black spots and criminal hideouts in the forests in the areas.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences.

“They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest minimum remains unequivocal and unwavering,“ he said.

