Police arrest 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Police arrest 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

by 06/07/2018 18:34:00

- 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers have been arrested across Kaduna, Minna, Birnin Gwari and Funtua

- Items recovered from the suspects were: four pump action guns and three AK47 rifles

- Police claim the suspects had confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 37 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers across Kaduna, Minna, Birnin Gwari and Funtua.

The suspects include: Isah Auta, gang Leader, Jibrin Haruna, Jibrin Mohammed, Sale Ahmed, Yusuf Hassan, Mohammed Bello, Bello Hassan, Abubakar Jasiri,19 among others.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, July 6, in Abuja, said that items recovered from the suspects were: four pump action guns and three AK47 rifles.

READ ALSO: 11 ex-governors, 10 ex-ministers, 135 others at risk of losing assets as Buhari signs new executive order

Others were: Three single barrel guns; two dane guns; 65 AK47 live ammunition; 17 exotic vehicles of different makes; 15 cattle and 80 sheep.

He said that the force was unrelenting in the enforcement of strategies to ensure safety and adequate protection of travelers and people living in the affected communities.

Moshood said that the crime prevention and detection operations of the force had been strengthened with additional police personnel and logistics to tackle crimes and criminality in the country.

He said that the arrest followed the raid conducted by the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) under the Operation Absolute Sanity at some identified kidnappers’ den, camps, Black spots and criminal hideouts in the forests in the areas.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences.

“They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest minimum remains unequivocal and unwavering,“ he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the police command in the FCT has arrested and dismissed a policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu in Abuja.

NAN reported that Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday around Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More