36 state Houses of Assembly clerks converge in Abuja, comes under pressure to embrace quality public engagement

- Nigerian state Houses of Assembly have suffered neglect in terms of capacity building, for a while

- This is not lost on the team at YIAGA Africa and the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILS)

- Both organisations have teamed up to provide adequate training on public engagement for the clerks of the 36 state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria

The Director-General of NILS Nigeria, Professor Ladi Hamalai, have challenged the 36 state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria to develop their capacities and carry out proper budgeting to identify their immediate needs in order to engage members of the public.

She stated this at a two-day workshop in Abuja scheduled for Thursday, July 5 to Friday, July 6, organised by NILS and YIAGA Africa on public engagement as part of efforts to increase citizens engagement with state legislatures.

There have been concerns among public affairs analysts about the lack of engagement by state Houses of Assembly across the country.

YIAGA Africa's executive director, Samson Itodo, addressing participants at the workshop. Photo credit: YIAGA Africa

Those managing the affairs of the state Houses of Assembly have also lamented about lack of funds to carry out some of their functions.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the workshop, Professor Hamalai said with the recent passing of the State Assembly Financial Autonomy bill, state Houses of Assembly should be able to “write their own budget, negotiate with the executive on their share and make sure they do proper budgeting.”

She continued: “Proper budgeting requires you to do a lot of research, a lot of policy work, strategic plans, work plans, so that you identify the activities you need money for. So state Houses of Assembly now are challenged to develop their capacities.

“There are due processes for this kind of thing in any establishment. All the clerk could do is to write a memo to the Speaker, and the Speaker can take a decision or even bring the decision to the board of principal officers. It is something that the clerk cannot take a decision but he can initiate, he can memo and allow the decision takers to take the decision and direct them on what to do.

“You know, the civil servants normally are the people who initiate some of these projects. So they are equipped here now to plan and seek the endorsement of the leadership, because without the endorsement of the leadership, nothing can be done.

“There are various levels of openness, at least the level one of the openness. I will be happy to open the website of a state house assembly to get all the information I want. These are basic public information that should be accessible to the general public. Nigerians should be able to open the website and see what went on, on the floor of the house.”

Speaking on the purpose of the workshop, senior programme officer, YIAGA Africa, Yetunde Bakare, said the event was important because of the lack of engagement in parliamentary rules and responsibilities at the state level.

She noted that a lot of attention is on the national assembly and little focus is given to the state Houses of Assembly.

Her words: “Even though the leadership of the 8th National Assembly is making efforts to ensure that the National Assembly is open, National Assembly communicates on its bills for example, and live-tweeting its proceedings as well, but that doesn’t happen in the state Houses of assembly.

“Some of the state Houses of Assembly do not even have communication mechanisms in place. Some of them do not even have a website, do not even have Twitter accounts, so how are then do the citizens that they represent follow on what happens within the state Houses of Assembly.

“So that is the reason why we are organizing this workshop, to speak to the clerk, to understand the roles that they play because the clerks of parliament, play very fundamental roles, they are the institutional memory of the institution and if the institutional memory do not have knowledge of how to engage with the public, how then would the members represent and be able to communicate to their constituents, some of these things that they do in the parliament.

“We also realized that the state houses of assembly can be better structured because with citizens engagement in parliament, it also improves accountability.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2019 general elections, YIAGA Africa’s WatchingTheVote (WTV) has concluded plans to train 48 recruited State Focal Points (SFP) representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT); a special election day observation methodology that deploys statistics and information and communication technology to systematically observe the election.

The PVT academy which was held recently presented an opportunity for YIAGA Africa to build the capacity of the newly recruited SFP’s who will be responsible for building a state structure for the project which includes recruiting local government supervisors in the 774 LGA’s in Nigeria while also observing the pre-election environment.

