36 state Houses of Assembly clerks converge in Abuja, comes under pressure to embrace quality public engagement

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

0out of 5

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

0out of 5

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

0out of 5

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

0out of 5

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

36 state Houses of Assembly clerks converge in Abuja, comes under pressure to embrace quality public engagement

by 06/07/2018 17:23:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Nigerian state Houses of Assembly have suffered neglect in terms of capacity building, for a while

- This is not lost on the team at YIAGA Africa and the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILS)

- Both organisations have teamed up to provide adequate training on public engagement for the clerks of the 36 state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria

The Director-General of NILS Nigeria, Professor Ladi Hamalai, have challenged the 36 state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria to develop their capacities and carry out proper budgeting to identify their immediate needs in order to engage members of the public.

She stated this at a two-day workshop in Abuja scheduled for Thursday, July 5 to Friday, July 6, organised by NILS and YIAGA Africa on public engagement as part of efforts to increase citizens engagement with state legislatures.

There have been concerns among public affairs analysts about the lack of engagement by state Houses of Assembly across the country.

YIAGA, NILS train Clerks of state Houses of Assembly on public engagement

YIAGA Africa's executive director, Samson Itodo, addressing participants at the workshop. Photo credit: YIAGA Africa

READ ALSO:My trial was politically motivated - Saraki reacts to Supreme Court verdict freeing him of corruption charges

Those managing the affairs of the state Houses of Assembly have also lamented about lack of funds to carry out some of their functions.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the workshop, Professor Hamalai said with the recent passing of the State Assembly Financial Autonomy bill, state Houses of Assembly should be able to “write their own budget, negotiate with the executive on their share and make sure they do proper budgeting.”

She continued: “Proper budgeting requires you to do a lot of research, a lot of policy work, strategic plans, work plans, so that you identify the activities you need money for. So state Houses of Assembly now are challenged to develop their capacities.

“There are due processes for this kind of thing in any establishment. All the clerk could do is to write a memo to the Speaker, and the Speaker can take a decision or even bring the decision to the board of principal officers. It is something that the clerk cannot take a decision but he can initiate, he can memo and allow the decision takers to take the decision and direct them on what to do.

“You know, the civil servants normally are the people who initiate some of these projects. So they are equipped here now to plan and seek the endorsement of the leadership, because without the endorsement of the leadership, nothing can be done.

“There are various levels of openness, at least the level one of the openness. I will be happy to open the website of a state house assembly to get all the information I want. These are basic public information that should be accessible to the general public. Nigerians should be able to open the website and see what went on, on the floor of the house.”

Speaking on the purpose of the workshop, senior programme officer, YIAGA Africa, Yetunde Bakare, said the event was important because of the lack of engagement in parliamentary rules and responsibilities at the state level.

She noted that a lot of attention is on the national assembly and little focus is given to the state Houses of Assembly.

Her words: “Even though the leadership of the 8th National Assembly is making efforts to ensure that the National Assembly is open, National Assembly communicates on its bills for example, and live-tweeting its proceedings as well, but that doesn’t happen in the state Houses of assembly.

“Some of the state Houses of Assembly do not even have communication mechanisms in place. Some of them do not even have a website, do not even have Twitter accounts, so how are then do the citizens that they represent follow on what happens within the state Houses of Assembly.

“So that is the reason why we are organizing this workshop, to speak to the clerk, to understand the roles that they play because the clerks of parliament, play very fundamental roles, they are the institutional memory of the institution and if the institutional memory do not have knowledge of how to engage with the public, how then would the members represent and be able to communicate to their constituents, some of these things that they do in the parliament.

“We also realized that the state houses of assembly can be better structured because with citizens engagement in parliament, it also improves accountability.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2019 general elections, YIAGA Africa’s WatchingTheVote (WTV) has concluded plans to train 48 recruited State Focal Points (SFP) representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT); a special election day observation methodology that deploys statistics and information and communication technology to systematically observe the election.

The PVT academy which was held recently presented an opportunity for YIAGA Africa to build the capacity of the newly recruited SFP’s who will be responsible for building a state structure for the project which includes recruiting local government supervisors in the 774 LGA’s in Nigeria while also observing the pre-election environment.

NAIJ.com special report on Anambra governorship election on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More