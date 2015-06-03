Police dismiss officer for allegedly killing NYSC member in Abuja

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

Police dismiss officer for allegedly killing NYSC member in Abuja

06/07/2018 16:50:00

- Policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu has been dismissed

- Commissioner of police, Mr Sadiq Bello said the command would not condone act of irresponsibility and incivility or outright criminality on the part of officers

- He also appealed for calm and understanding from members of the public and family of the deceased as justice would prevail

The police command in the FCT has arrested and dismissed a policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu, in Abuja.

NAN reports that Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday around Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

The commissioner of police, Mr Sadiq Bello, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the incident on Friday in Abuja.

Bello said that necessary disciplinary procedures had been concluded.

“He ( suspect) has been dismissed from the force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting trail,” he said.

“It was alleged that the lady, one Angela Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sun roof of a Toyota Camry car shouting and calling for help that she was kidnapped,” he said.

He said that the police claimed that they flagged down the vehicle but the driver refused to stop which made the police Inspector to open fire on the vehicle which hit the deceased.

The commissioner said that the command would not condone act of irresponsibility and incivility or outright criminality on the part of officers and men.

“They have always been admonished to be civil to members of the public and be professional in the conduct of their duties,” he said.

He reassured residents of the territory to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or harassment as their peace and security were guaranteed at all times.

Bello appealed for calm and understanding from members of the public and family of the deceased as justice would prevail in the matter.

On the killing of the seven policemen, Bello said that the dastardly act would not deter the police from performing its constitutional duties.

He called on members of the public to partner with the police to solve the security challenges in the FCT.

“We owe it a duty to arrest these criminals in order to assuage the souls of these young men so that they don’t die in vain.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is still very sketchy; however, we want to assure members of the public that we will do whatever is necessary to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that gunmen, on Monday at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja, killed seven policemen who were on stop-and-search duty operation.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Nigeria police detained the officer who shot a member of the National youth Service Corps (NYSC), Linda Angela Igwetu, in Abuja on Wednesday, July 4.

Benjamin Peters was said to have shot at the vehicle, Linda and two of her colleagues were riding in around Ceddi Plaza Central Business District in Abuja.

Source: Naija.ng

