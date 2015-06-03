Police dismiss officer for allegedly killing NYSC member in Abuja

- Policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu has been dismissed

- Commissioner of police, Mr Sadiq Bello said the command would not condone act of irresponsibility and incivility or outright criminality on the part of officers

- He also appealed for calm and understanding from members of the public and family of the deceased as justice would prevail

The police command in the FCT has arrested and dismissed a policeman who allegedly killed an NYSC member, Angela Igwetu, in Abuja.

NAN reports that Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday around Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

The commissioner of police, Mr Sadiq Bello, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the incident on Friday in Abuja.

Bello said that necessary disciplinary procedures had been concluded.

“He ( suspect) has been dismissed from the force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting trail,” he said.

“It was alleged that the lady, one Angela Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sun roof of a Toyota Camry car shouting and calling for help that she was kidnapped,” he said.

He said that the police claimed that they flagged down the vehicle but the driver refused to stop which made the police Inspector to open fire on the vehicle which hit the deceased.

The commissioner said that the command would not condone act of irresponsibility and incivility or outright criminality on the part of officers and men.

“They have always been admonished to be civil to members of the public and be professional in the conduct of their duties,” he said.

He reassured residents of the territory to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or harassment as their peace and security were guaranteed at all times.

Bello appealed for calm and understanding from members of the public and family of the deceased as justice would prevail in the matter.

On the killing of the seven policemen, Bello said that the dastardly act would not deter the police from performing its constitutional duties.

He called on members of the public to partner with the police to solve the security challenges in the FCT.

“We owe it a duty to arrest these criminals in order to assuage the souls of these young men so that they don’t die in vain.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is still very sketchy; however, we want to assure members of the public that we will do whatever is necessary to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that gunmen, on Monday at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja, killed seven policemen who were on stop-and-search duty operation.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Nigeria police detained the officer who shot a member of the National youth Service Corps (NYSC), Linda Angela Igwetu, in Abuja on Wednesday, July 4.

Benjamin Peters was said to have shot at the vehicle, Linda and two of her colleagues were riding in around Ceddi Plaza Central Business District in Abuja.

Source: Naija.ng