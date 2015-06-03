Meet Bolaji Badejo the Nigerian man who played Alien in the 1979 Hollywood horror classic (photos)

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

0out of 5

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

0out of 5

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

0out of 5

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

0out of 5

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

Meet Bolaji Badejo the Nigerian man who played Alien in the 1979 Hollywood horror classic (photos)

by 06/07/2018 16:42:00 0 comments 1 Views

Did you know a Nigerian man played a major role in a 1979 Hollywood movie? It was a horror movie and not one of those ones where the black man is the first to die. He was the villain and he even became one of cinema's most feared villains.

The seven feet and two inches tall Nigerian man was perfect for the role of the feared villain Alien because of his height. Bolaji Badejo was born on August 23, 1953, in Lagos, Nigeria. He was the second child of Victor and Elizabeth Badejo.

Victor Badejo was the first indigenous director general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and he was also a welfare administrator. He and his wife Elizabeth had six children, Akin, Bolaji, Debo, Posi, Boyega and Deji.

In 1972, Victor Badejo retired as director general of NBC after working there for twenty years. He packed up his family and relocated to Ethiopia, where 19-year-old Bolaji spent his time in learning fine arts.

READ ALSO: Retro: Evolution of Nollywood movies

Bolaji Badejo

Bolaji and his little brother Boyega in Nigeria Photo source: alienseries.wordpress.com

After three years in Ethiopia, the family moved to England, where Bolaji was scouted for the movie titled Alien. On getting to England, Bolaji decided to further his studies in graphic design.

According to BBC, Movie Director Rideley Scott and his associate producer Ivor Powell were searching for the man with the right height to play the iconic villain, they had considered basketball players, mime artists and even Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca but none of them were the perfect fit for their imagination.

The movie's casting agent Peter Ardram had bumped into Bolaji at a pub in Soho, London. A meeting was arranged for Bolaji to meet the director and the 7 feet Nigerian man became one of the most feared villains in the cinematic world.

In an interview with Cinefantastique, Bolaji revealed that he had to do some physical training to perfect his role. He took mime classes, learning to move according to the director's wishes.

Bolaji said: "The idea was that the creature was supposed to be graceful as well as vicious, requiring slow, deliberate movements."

The Nigerian actor also revealed that the costume designed by Giger and special effects artist, Carlo Rambaldi, was very uncomfortable. He said he could barely see what was going on around him.

He said: "I could barely see what was going on around me, except when I was in a stationary position, while they were filming. Then there were a few holes I could look through... It was terribly hot... I could only have it on for about 15 or 20 minutes at a time. When I took it off, my head would be soaked."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More