De Bruyne scores as Belgium beat five time champions Brazil to reach Russia 2018 semifinals

- Brazil have crashed out of this year's World Cup in Russia after losing 2-1 to Belgium at Kazan Arena

- Fernandinho scored in his own net to gift the Red Devils the lead and then Kevin De Bruyne's powerful shot doubled the lead for them in the first half

- Augusto's second half goal only proved as a consolation as Belgium book a date with France in the semifinals

Belgium are through to the semifinal stage of this year's FIFA World Cup staging in Russia after beating Brazil 2-1 at the Kazan Arena.

An own goal from Manchester City's Fernandinho gave the Red Devils the lead in the 13th minute before his fellow club teammate, Kevin De Bruyne fired a thunderous shot to the left corner of Alisson's goal post to keep them two goals up in the first half.

Roberto Martinez's men troubled the five time champions all through the first half to get more goals but their efforts weren't good enough to find the back of the net.

With just a little more fruitless efforts, the Serbian referee Milorad Mazic signaled the end of the first 45 minutes.

Brazil returned to the pitch with a quick substitution - replacing Willian with Roberto Firmino but that had little or no effect on their game as the Belgians were strongly defending their two goal lead.

Coach Tite, who was desperately looking for a redemption in the game further introduced more attacking player, with Douglas Costa coming on for Gabriel Jesus.

However, his presence on the pitch gave the Belgian defence a little worry as he tried to make a couple of find a way into their 18 yard box.

At this point, Brazil practically played most of the second half in their opponent's half, and still no goal for them.

The Selecao made their final substitution in the 73rd minute and barely three minutes after, he grabbed his side's first goal of the game to keep the game at 2-1 with less than 15 minutes to the end of the game.

However, with all the efforts of the Brazilians in the game, they were unable to equalise as they bow out of this year's championship at the quarterfinal stage.

Meanwhile, Belgium will now battle France - who displaced Uruguay 2-0 in the first game earlier today in the semifinal of the championship.

Read our live update below

Final result Brazil 1-2 Belgium as the Red Devils go through to the semifinal of this year's World Cup in Russia.

94' Thibaut Courtois with a superb save to deny Neymar a chance to level up with barely 90 seconds to the blast of the final whistle

93' Coutinho's shot was blocked by Fellaini as Belgium turned the defence into attack but Hazard was fouled by Miranda

92' Again, Neymar's plea for a penalty was denied by the Serbian referee Milorad Mazic

90' Fagner with a yellow card after tripping Hazard who was on the attacking move as the fourth official added five minutes to proceedings at the Kazan Arena

87' Romelu Lukaku making his way out of the field as Youri Tielemans comes on to take his place

85' Belgium are trying to make something happen as Hazard drives the ball forward but was stopped by Fernandinho, who also got a yellow card for his challenge on the Chelsea player

84' Philippe Coutinho wasted another chance to have level up for Brazil after a Neymar's square play

Nacer Chadli seems to have picked up an injury without being challenged by any player

82' Thomas Vermalen set to come on for Nacer Chadli as they make their first substitution of the game

80' Augusto with a glorious chance but this time around he failed to convert the chance well

78' Roberto Firmino tried a close range shot but it was blocked having received a fantastic pass from Neymar

76' Goooooooooaaaaalllll Renato Augusto converts Philippe Coutinho casual cross to reduce the deficit for the south American team

73' Brazil with their final substitution as Augusto comes on for Paulinho as they hope to turn the result around

72' Douglas Costa with a low powered shot but it went straight into the safe hands of Courtois

70' Romelu Lukaku with a beautiful run into Brazil's danger zone but his inability to control his pace made lose possession as the ball goes out of play

66' Belgium with a fantastic move but hit a road block as Thiago Silva halts their movement towards his side's box

62' Eden Hazard fires a little off target after getting a sublime pass from De Bruyne

58' Douglas Costa comes on for Gabriel Jesus as Brazil searches for their first goal of this match

55' Brazil with another chance to get their first goal but Paulinho wasn't balance to put the ball at the back of the net

53' Neymar goes down in the 18 yard box but the referee ignores the Brazilian's plea for penalty as they continue to find their first goal of the game

52' Marcelo with a beautiful move but his final ball could only hover in front of the goal line as Belgium won a goal kick

49' Vincent Kompany cleverly dispossessed Neymar in his side's danger zone as they initiated another counter attacking move but Lukaku couldn't finish it up well

48' Alderweireld with a yellow card after tripping Paulinho in an attacking move

46' Belgium takes the kick off as both sides resume the second half of the match

Half time substitution: Roberto Firmino comes on for Willian in a tactical substitution

Half time at the Kazan Arenal and it is Brazil 0-2 Belgium

41' Alisson's superb save kept De Bruyne's free kick from crossing the goal line as they won another corner kick

41' Kevin De Bruyne wins a free kick for Belgium after Paulinho fouls the Manchester City attacker

39' Belgium with another counterattacking move but the Brazilians were able to clear the danger from their box

37' Courtois with a double save as Brazil's two quick efforts resulted into corner kick for the south Americans

36' Gabriel Jesus with a head but his effort went couldn't go near the goal post

35' Fellaini fouls Coutinho after his failure to control the ball

31' Gooooooaaaaaaalllllllll Kevin De Bruyne with a powerful shot into the left side of the net after receiving a fantastic pass from Romelu Lukaku

30' Vertonghen tried to stop Brazil's attacking move from going to cornet but ended up fouling Paulinho on the right wing

27' Hazard with a superb move to find De Bruyne in Brazil's 18-yard box but his cross failed to connect with Lukaku who made a run into Brazil's dabger zone

26' Superb defensive play by Belgium defenders as they are forcing the Brazilians out of their danger zone

23' Nice move from Kevin De Bruyne but Lukaku failed to go past Miranda as Belgium wins another corner but the cross couldn't find any player in red jersey

19' Coutinho with a long range shot but Courtois had no problem stopping that crossing the goal line

15' Brazil trying to find a quick equaliser in the game as Jesus was involved in a goal-mouth scramble but Belgium defenders were well on ground to clear the danger from happening

13' Gooooooaaaaaalllllllll Fernandinho scored in his own net after Vincent Kompany tried heading Nacer Chadli's corner

10' Brazil with another chance to take the lead in this encounter but Paulinho mis-kicked the ball

8' Thiago Silva was close to opening the scoring for Brazil but his effort was weak and couldn't get pass the goalkeeper and a counterattacking move initiated by the Red Devils was unable to find the back of the net

7' Brazil with their fist corner kick of the game as Marcelo tried to cross the ball but it was blocked

7' Maroune Fellaini with another tackle but this time on Neymar and he was cautioned by the referee

5' Philippe Coutinho wins a free kick for Brazil in Belgium's half after a tackle from Fellaini

3' Neymar tried to find Gabriel Jesus with a cross but Thibaut Courtois piked that up without stress

2' Kevin De Bruyne with an early strike but his efforts just few inches away from the goal

1' And we are underway here at the Kazan Arena with Brazil taking the kickoff as they play from left to right of the screen in their famous yellow and blue jersey while Belgium are dressed in all red stripes

Good evening and welcome to our live updates for the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena

Brazil line up: 1 A. Becker, 2 T. Silva, 3 Miranda (C), 9 G. Jesus, 10 Neymar JR, 11 P. Coutinho, 12 Marcelo, 15 Paulinho, 17 Fernandinho, 19 Willian, 22 Fagner

Belgium line up: 1 Coutois, 2 Alderweireld, 4 Kompany, 5 Vertonghen, 6 Witsel, 7 De Bruyne, 8 Fellaini, 9 R. Lukaku, 10 E. Hazard (C), 15 Meunier, 22 Chadli

Please read our match preview below.

- 2018 FIFA World Cup reaches the quarterfinal stage as Brazil battle Belgium at the Kazan Arena on Friday

- Both sides have only met once in this tournament - in Korea/Japan 2002 with the south American winning 2-0

- The two teams are yet to lose any game in this competition so far '

Brazil host Belgium in the second quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday, July 6 at the Kazan Arena.

The five time winners reach the last eight stage of this championship on the back of their 2-0 triumph over fellow south American side Mexico earlier this week.

Goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino ensured the Selecao progress to this round of the tournament with the hope of clinching their sixth title this term.

Coach Tite's men got their campaign off to a shakky start after playing a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, but went ahead to beat Costa Rica and Serbia 2-0 in their second and third games respectively.

They didn't find it easy dealing with Mexico in their last game, but their resilience in the second half of their last game produced two goals that sealed their progress at the stage.

Apart from the goal they conceded in their opening Group E encounter, Tite's men have kept clean sheets in their last three matches in the tourney.

Belgium on their other hand have enjoyed a good run of success so far in this tournament - winning all their games within normal regulation period.

The Red Devils have scored 12 goals and conceded five so far in the tournament, and they will be counting on their form that saw them come back to beat Japan in their last game for this crunch encounter.

It took the Belgians a dramatic turnaround to book their place in the last eight stage in Russia.

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez's men will be hoping they can revenge their 2-0 defeat to Brazil at the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup when they eventually battle for a spot in the semi final this evening.

Both teams boast of fantastic players with Brazil counting on the likes of Neymar and Coutinho to make the difference for them, while Belgium with De Bruyne and Hazard expected to win the game for their country.

Possible line up for both teams

Brazil line up: 1 Alisson Becker, 22 Fagner, 2 Thiago Silva, 3 Miranda, 6 Filipe Luis, 15 Paulinho, 17 Fernandinho, 19 Willian, 11 Philippe Coutinho, 10 Neymar, 9 Gabriel Jesus

Belgium line up: 1 Thibaut Courtois, 5 Jan Vertonghen, 4 Vincent Kompany, 2 Toby Alderweireld, 15 Thomas Meunier, 7 Kevin De Bruyne, 6 Axel Witsel, 22 Nacer Chadli, 8 Marouane Fellaini, 10 Eden Hazard, 9 Romelu Lukaku

Venue: Kazan Arena

Time: 7pm

Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

