I will fish out, punish sponsors of violence in states - Buhari

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

0out of 5

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

0out of 5

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

0out of 5

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

0out of 5

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

I will fish out, punish sponsors of violence in states - Buhari

by 06/07/2018 15:45:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Politicians who are instigating violence in some Nigerian states for cheap political goals will be brought to book according to President Buhari

- The president also said solution is being found to the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen

- He also called on all citizens to always be tolerant, loving and ready to give peace a chance

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, July 6, in Monguno, Borno, reiterated his determination to fish out and punish politicians who were instigating violence in some states for cheap political goals.

The president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari stated this at the closing events of the 2018 Army Day celebrations which was staged at the one-time stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists, Monguno, 136 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

According to the president, solution is being found to the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen, and whosoever is found culpable will be brought to justice.

READ ALSO: 11 ex-governors, 10 ex-ministers, 135 others at risk of losing assets as Buhari signs new executive order

While thanking the armed forces for keeping the country safe, President Buhari acknowledged that there were still challenges faced by the nation.

He said: “This does not mean there are no challenges. There are pockets of violence in several states.

“Some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.

“We shall fish them out and punish them according to the provisions of the law.”

The president noted that his administration had worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life.

“When I was sworn in as the president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration would tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation has exited recession and is once again vibrant.

“Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies,’’ he said.

President Buhari used the opportunity to reassure the world, Nigerians and the families of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu of the Dapchi girls’ School that his administration would not relent in its efforts to see that “they are all released.’’

He also reassured all Nigerians that the issue of Farmers and Herdsmen clashes was being tackled and all those found culpable would be brought to justice.

He, however, enjoined all citizens to always be tolerant, loving and ready to give peace a chance.

President Buhari reiterated what he said to the Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern Chapter, on Thursday in Abuja, that none of our religions or cultures permitted the killing of one person by another.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno, who spoke at the occasion, said triumphantly that: “We have cut the rubicon of insurgency in the northeast.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, commended the army for establishing a Motorcycle Battalion meant to enhance quick mobility and security in areas of unfavourable vehicular movements.

He also lauded the Air Force for setting up Rapid Response groups in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He assured that appropriate measures were being put in place to address security challenges across the country.

“The Armed Forces are currently handling Operation Delta Safe in the South-South; Operation Safe Haven in the north central and Operation Awatse to combat militant activities in the Arepo general area and other parts of the South-West.

“Recently, the Nigerian Army established Operation Whirl Stroke to tackle insecurity in the north central states,’’ he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on July 6, visited the grand finale of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Monguno Borno state.

Osinbajo highlights Reasons for Incessant Herdsmen Troubles, Proffers Solution on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More