Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts after her photo was edited

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to an edited photo of her that was shared online. The actress took to her Instagram page to share her outrage at what an unknown person did to her photo.

The curvaceous actress was outraged to see that an unkown person had edited her photo to make it look like her bum is bigger than it is.

In the original photo shared by the actress, she was rocking a leopard print shirt with a black skirt and high heels, however, in the edited photo the actress was wearing the same clothes but there was clear evidence that her backside was altered in the photo.

Omotola popularly known as Omosexy for her curvaceous figure, who was furious about what was done to her photo, asked why anyone who do that.

READ ALSO: Nina under fire for allegedly wearing a fake Gucci tracksuit

She wrote: “ I mean , Who did this? What’s wrong with you people? “

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

Meanwhile, the actress recently celebrated the fact that she was invited to join the new members of the group behind the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences known as the Oscars film awards.

The actress who shared the good news on her Instagram page, expressed that she is excited to be part of the team that would be deciding which actors and movies deserve the awards for their outstanding performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

What do you think will happen if women rule the world? (Nigerian Street Interview) | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng