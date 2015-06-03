2019 elections: PDP, SDP, 34 other parties in talks o alliance to wrest power from APC

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

2019 elections: PDP, SDP, 34 other parties in talks o alliance to wrest power from APC

06/07/2018 14:40:00

Preliminary talks over possible alliance have begun among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and 34 other political parties.

According to findings by Vanguard, the move is to build a formidable platform to wrest power form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

Chief Olu Falae the national chairman of SDP, told journalists in Abuja recently that 36 political parties were mooting the possibility of coming together to form a broad-based coalition with the sole intent of rescuing the nation from the pangs of hardship and sufferings.

READ ALSO: My trial was politically motivated - Saraki reacts to Supreme Court verdict freeing him of corruption charges

According to Falae, the parties have come to the realization that a mega party coalition was the most effective means of building a government of national unity as well as ensuring the defeat of the ruling party in next year elections.

When asked if the parties were mooting the possibility of fielding a joint presidential candidate, Falae said: “We cannot pre-empt the outcome of our discussion. What is happening is that we are consulting with one another. We are 36 political parties.

We will distil our various ideas with common blueprint. At the end of the day, it may be a common alliance or coalition. We don’t rule out any option. Before you start a discussion, you not must rule out anything, conclude before you start.”

Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP National Chairman, a few days ago, while playing host to the Forum of PDP Local Government Chairmen echoed Falae’s sentiment when he said the PDP would be receptive to the idea of a government of national unity by sitting together with parties of similar ideologies ahead of the 2019 polls.

Although neither Secondus nor Falae revealed the identity of the groups they are in talks with, it was gathered that the alliance may bring the PDP and SDP together as equal stakeholders in a common enterprise where interests of both would be guaranteed.

Though prominent SDP chieftains were initially loathe to cooperating with the PDP; the need to fight a common enemy “in the interest of Nigeria,” is fast bringing hitherto estranged brothers back on the negotiating table again, Vanguard reports

A source within the SDP said that most of the parties currently mooting the idea of coming together to forge a common front were disappointed with the state of affairs of the nation and the style of governance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The political parties have resolved to take a clue from what the then legacy parties did to defeat the PDP three years ago. They are stronger by coming together and weaker if they choose to enter this contest as independent parties.

Aware of this, they are meeting frequently and what I can tell Nigerians is that the parties have decided to put Nigeria first. Whatever it takes to defend the interest of Nigeria, we will come up with it and ensure we take this country back from those who think it is exclusively theirs and give it to all Nigerians.”

The parties reportedly involved in the proposed alliance include Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) and National Democratic Congress Party (NDCP).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Others are Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) and African Peoples Party (APP). The identity of the other parties could not be verified as at the time of filing this report.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the leadership of a political pressure group founded by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM) on Thursday, May 10, announced its fusion into African Democratic Congress (ADC).

It was reported that this was done with a view to forming a formidable force to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019 poll.

It was resolved that with the understanding of like minded persons and organisations across the country, Nigeria will be rescued, and that the elections of 2018 and 2019 would be used to cure the curse and afflictions of failed leadership and perpetual underdevelopment.

2019: Kenny Martins speaks about Obasanjo's coalition, Buhari's chances - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

