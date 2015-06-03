NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms for Saturday, July 7

- NiMet has predicted cloudy skies over the Central states of the country on Saturday with prospect of thunderstorms over Jos, Lafia, Jalingo

- It also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 32 and 17 to 22 degrees celsius respectively

- The agency predicted southern states would experience cloudy morning over the southeast inland with possibility of localised rain

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the Central states of the country on Saturday with prospect of thunderstorms over Jos, Lafia, Jalingo, Makurdi, Lokoja and Abuja during the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 32 and 17 to 22 degrees celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were expected to prevail over most places in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted southern states would experience cloudy morning over the southeast inland with possibility of localised rain over the remaining parts of the region most especially the coastal cities like Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri.

It also predicted rain showers over the entire region later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 32 and 19 to 25 degrees celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Bauchi and Kano axis.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Katsina, Yelwa and Sokoto during the evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 20 to 25 degrees respectively.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy condition is anticipated with prospects of thunderstorms and rain shower over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

