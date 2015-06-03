Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

“Oh my home, when shall I see my home?" - Dino Melaye celebrates imminent return to PDP in another ‘single’ (video)

07/07/2018 02:13:00

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi west senatorial district, in a video released via his Twitter page on Friday, July 6, announced and celebrated his imminent return to the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Melaye was elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP in 2007 but he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

The lawmaker, who was actively involved in the presidential campaign of the then opposition party, later fell out with the APC after a disagreement with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

READ ALSO: PDP considers going to court over President Buhari's asset seizure executive order

Melaye was arrested in May by the police in connection with a criminal conspiracy allegation; a move he claimed was sponsored by the Kogi governor.

When he returned to the Senate after different court cases and some days in the hospital, he opted to sit among the PDP lawmakers.

In the video Melaye shared on his Twitter page on Friday night, Melaye danced as he taunted the ruling party.

He sang: “PDP! Oh my home, oh my home, oh my home, when shall I see my home? When shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home.

“Oh my home, oh my home, oh my home, when shall I see home? APC suffer me o. When shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home.”

