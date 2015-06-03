“Oh my home, when shall I see my home?" - Dino Melaye celebrates imminent return to PDP in another ‘single’ (video)

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi west senatorial district, in a video released via his Twitter page on Friday, July 6, announced and celebrated his imminent return to the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Melaye was elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP in 2007 but he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

The lawmaker, who was actively involved in the presidential campaign of the then opposition party, later fell out with the APC after a disagreement with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Melaye was arrested in May by the police in connection with a criminal conspiracy allegation; a move he claimed was sponsored by the Kogi governor.

When he returned to the Senate after different court cases and some days in the hospital, he opted to sit among the PDP lawmakers.

In the video Melaye shared on his Twitter page on Friday night, Melaye danced as he taunted the ruling party.

He sang: “PDP! Oh my home, oh my home, oh my home, when shall I see my home? When shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home.

“Oh my home, oh my home, oh my home, when shall I see home? APC suffer me o. When shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that Senator Melaye, representing Kogi mockingly described his party as "jaga jaga" in an apparent reference to the crisis rocking the party which has recently led to the emergence of a new faction, R-APC.

The controversial senator tweeted via his official Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Thursday, July 5: “APC scatter scatter, everything jaga jaga. Put broom in the air......”

