Mnangagwa scoffs at Chamisa's ballot paper demands

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has scoffed at opposition demands regarding the ballot paper for this month's crunch elections and insisted that his disgruntled rivals cannot stop the vote going ahead.

Addressing the media in Harare this week, opposition MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa declared that "there will no election in this country if our concerns are not addressed".

Responding, Mnangagwa told a campaign rally in Gokwe on Friday that; "You must remember that there is only one person who can decide to stop the elections and it's me who proclaimed them and no one else made the proclamation".

Chamisa's opposition alliance has called a protest in Harare next week against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) which it accuses of manipulating the vote in favour of Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.