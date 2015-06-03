Family loses house for supporting Khupe

A family from Epworth township is staying in a house without a roof after it was destroyed by suspected MDC Alliance supporters on allegations of supporting the breakaway faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

One of the men thought to be behind the violence, 42-year-old Asifa Mutsinga, appeared in court on Friday answering to malicious damage of property charges.

Mutsinga appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande who granted him $50 bail and remanded the case to August 9 for trial.

The state alleges that on June 30, Mutsinga confronted the complainant at Domboramwari shops in Epworth on why the latter had stopped attending MDC Alliance meetings.

Mutsinga reportedly accused the complainant of defecting to Khupe's MDC-T party.

Prosecutors claim that Mutsinga tried to assault the complainant but was held back by members of the public.

Later, at around 2200hrs on the same day, Mutsinga and eight others allegedly approached the complainant at his house while chanting ‘Kazembe mudenga! Muroverei pasi!' and threatening to deal with him.

The gang allegedly left after some time.

However, on July 5 at around 0100hrs the complainant was awakened by the noise of stones being thrown at the roof of his house.

The complainant peeped through his window and managed to identify Mutsinga among the people who were throwing the stones before they disappeared from the scene.

The attack destroyed the property's roof.

A report was made to the police by the complainant leading to the accused's arrest.

Delight Mawuto appeared for the state.