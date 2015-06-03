Dabengwa's warning

ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has challenged opposition parties to block "the continued militarisation" of the ruling Zanu PF party.

The liberation war veteran warned that a Zanu PF victory in this month's elections under military leadership would have dire consequences for the country.

Addressing party candidates during the recent launch Zapu's campaign, Dabengwa said following last November's coup, Zanu PF is headed towards an overt militarisation instead of genuine democracy.

He bemoaned the fragmentation of the opposition saying if political parties were united they would have enhanced their collective capacity to block the military from taking over the running of the country.

The Zapu president said he delayed registering as a presidential candidate because he was trying to negotiate with other parties to form a grand coalition.

Dabengwa also warned his party's parliamentary and council candidates to be vigilant during the voting and counting processes.

He said while the introduction of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) may remove some of the primitive methods that were allegedly used to manipulate and rig elections, some checks and balances were still needed.