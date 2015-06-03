Man rapes, infects daughter with HIV

A 29-YEAR-OLD Borrowdale man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday on allegations of raping his 11-year-old daughter, resulting in her contracting HIV.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him in custody to July 19.

It is the State's case that in November 2016, the complainant's step-mother went to her rural home in Centenary and left the minor with the accused person.

The State alleges that the accused person told his daughter that he wanted to have sex with her and that he also intended to make her his wife.

Upon hearing that, the complainant allegedly screamed, but no one came to her rescue.

It is alleged the complainant fell asleep and later on discovered that she had been raped.

Her father told her not to reveal to anyone what had transpired.

In April last year, the girl went to stay with her mother in Norton, and on March 23 this year, the two attended a church service at Ngoni Stadium, where a team from Katanga Utano Clinic was offering free HIV testing.

The State alleges the complainant tested positive for HIV and when her mother quizzed her, she revealed that she had been sexually abused by her father.

This led to his arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.