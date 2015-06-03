'Mnangagwa's rigging machine massive'

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa said Zanu PF's rigging machine is massive to the extent of rigging the alphabet on the ballot paper.

Addressing scores of people at Garwe Stadium in Chivhu on Thursday, Chamisa said the positioning of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's name on top of the ballot paper was unjustified.

"This party loves rigging. On the ballot paper he [Mnangagwa] should be at the bottom, but he is in the middle. Is he now called ChiMnangagwa?" Chamisa queried.

The firebrand opposition leader said he will not boycott the July 30 elections saying he had the capacity to bring together responsible parties to ensure that all irregularities were ironed out.

Speaking at the same event, MDC-T youth leader Happymore Chidziva, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba were affecting the smooth flow of elections in Zimbabwe.

"My message to these two is: 'Stop It!' Chiwenga said Restore Legacy will end on July 30. And here is Chigumba with something else. As the youth, we are ready to fight for credible and fair elections," he said.

Chamisa is pushing for transparency in ballot printing.

He also called on the State media to give all opposition parties equal coverage.

"When I take over power I am going to reform The Herald, from the reporters to the top. They have ceased to be a public media. They should know that their employers are these people, the taxpayers," Chamisa said.