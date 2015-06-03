Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

0out of 5

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

0out of 5

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

0out of 5

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

0out of 5

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
News

Next African star at Wimbledon '10-20' years away‚ says Anderson

by 07/07/2018 07:46:00 0 comments 1 Views

Kevin Anderson believes it could take "10 to 20" years before Africa produces another Grand Slam contender such as himself.

The big South African‚ ranked eighth in the world‚ reached the Wimbledon last 16 on Friday for the fourth time.

He has already struck a blow for the continent by becoming the first South African man in 33 years to reach a Grand Slam final when he finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the US Open last year.

However‚ the cupboard is bare and he is the only South African man in the top 200.

The leading Egyptian is 27-year-old Mohammed Safwat ranked at 175‚ while Morocco's top man is Lamine Ouahab at 629.

That is particularly heartbreaking for the proud North African nation which in the 1990s boasted the likes of Younes El Aynaoui‚ who reached 14 in the world‚ Hicham Arazi‚ a former number 22‚ and Karim Alami who peaked at 25.

Alami even defeated the great Pete Sampras in his prime.

"I have been at the top of South African tennis for pretty much a decade now‚" said Anderson.

"I have always said my biggest hope is that players‚ especially junior players in South Africa‚ watch me on TV or wherever‚ I'm a sort of source of inspiration for them to pick up the game of tennis‚ to pursue it."

As always‚ the problem is money and lack of tournaments.

Africa stages just one ATP tournament each year‚ a low-key clay court event in Marrakech in April in the build-up to the French Open.

"In order to get exposure you have to travel to Europe‚ to the States. On the back of that comes financing‚" said Florida-based Anderson.

"Tennis is prohibitively expensive. I know for myself coming from a wealthier country of South Africa it was still very tough.

"I'd be surprised if in the next few years you'll see a whole crop of individuals coming up.

"You'll have to look at it in as a 10-‚ 20-year plan and hopefully in that period of time we'll start to see some more players coming through."

Anderson‚ 32‚ saw off Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3‚ 7-5‚ 7-5 on Friday to set-up a last 16 clash with flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils on Monday.

Monfils is in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time‚ but holds a 5-0 career lead over Anderson‚ although they have never met on grass.

"It will be an interesting adjustment to see what happens‚" said Anderson.

"I feel like on other surfaces he does such a great job of retrieving‚ absorbing pace very well.

"He stands quite far back behind the baseline. I feel it's a little tougher to do on grass."

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More