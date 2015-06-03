One pedestrian killed‚ another critical after being struck by car

One pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured after being struck by a car in Nyandezulu on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday evening‚ paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 20-year-old female had died and 19-year-old female had been seriously injured after being struck by a light motor vehicle.

“The seriously injured female was treated in scene and rushed to hospital for further treatment‚” he said.