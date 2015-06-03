French policeman on manslaughter charge as shooting sparks riots

But a witness who spoke to AFP said the car was stationary when the policeman opened fire.

The policeman, who has been granted conditional release, told the IGPN police oversight body under questioning that "it was an accidental shot" that killed Aboubakar.

Tensions

Some 35 more vehicles were torched in Nantes before dawn Saturday in the fourth night of rioting, after gangs of youths set fire to 52 cars -- including the mayor's personal vehicle -- and several buildings overnight Thursday-Friday.

Security services fired teargas Saturday in two suburbs after coming under Molotov cocktail fire.

Calm was restored before first light, AFP reporters said.

There have been more than a dozen arrests over the violence, including in Garges-les-Gonesse, the Paris suburb where Aboubakar grew up.

Three men were given suspended four-month prison sentences on Friday for taking part in the violence after the shooting.

In a separate development, two off-duty officers, a husband and wife, were attacked Wednesday night in front of their three-year-old daughter in a northeastern suburb of Paris shortly after leaving a dinner party.