What I sacrificed for my first Nollywood role - Singer Seyi Shay

Ever since news of her venture into Nollywood with the yet-to-be-released movie, Lara and the Beats surfaced online, singer Seyi Shay was rumoured to have shifted her entire focus from music into movie making.

Well, the sensational singer has thrown more light on the issue. In a recent interview with Showtime, Seyi Shay confirmed that venturing into Nollywood indeed came with a huge price to pay.

She spoke about her initial fears when she took up the role, the long hours that she had to spend on set in the course of making the movie. The singer revealed that she had to sacrifice time meant for recording songs just so she could do the movie.

She said,"I had to leave my own work, my singing career for a month or two because the hours on set were very long so I couldn’t get to the studio to record my own song. I couldn’t do shows when I wanted to and I lost some money but I also made a great movie, so I’m happy”.

READ ALSO: Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde cries out after she discovered an edited photo of herself

READ ALSO: E-money spotted with one of the most expensive cars in the world, a Maybach 62S

“I was worried that time spent out of the music scene would work against me but thankfully it didn’t. Because this movie has added to my profile and my brand and you know by the time the movie comes out it will increase my popularity so it’s just refreshing to have something new added to my résumé”, she said

She added that though her first experience was exhausting, she would probably take up more movie roles if they come her way.

“I will probably take up more movie roles. At first I said I would never act again because it’s so long and tiring. You know as a musician, a video for a song takes like 6 to 8 hours, so I was so exhausted but at the end I was thoroughly pleased with myself. So yes, I would do it again probably with the same production.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

My Husband Ran Away When He Heard I Had Quadruplets | NAIJ.COM TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng