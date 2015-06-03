We have more surprises coming for Buhari, APC - R-APC leader Galadima

- The chairman of the newly formed R-APC, Buba Galadima, said the party has more shocker in stock for the ruling party, APC

- Galadima said governors, ministers and other top officials would soon decamp from APC

The national chairman of the newly formed Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, said the party has more shockers in stock that will surprise the ruling party and destabilize the Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Recall that the R-APC announced its breakaway from the APC on Wednesday, July 4, while accusing the ruling party of failing to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians among other things.

Galadima, who was once the leader of The Buhari Organisation (TBO) and helped the president ran a successful campaign in 2015, said other governors, other top politicians will soon leave the ruling party and join R-APC.

NAIJ.com gathers that he made this statement in an interview with Saturday Sun.

He said: “I can tell you that we have more surprises coming. The shocker is such that it will take APC and its leaders by surprise. This is something I can confirm to you. You remember what the leaders of APC in Kwara state told Saraki to lead them out of the party? That will happen in more states. More states will follow suit and it will be like that going forward.

“Some governors and other top government officials in this government are going to be with us at the right time, they will openly align with us. Just wait and see how things will unfold in the coming days and weeks.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, has said that the APC leadership will rather ignore members of the Reformed-APC than be bothered by their action.

He stated this on Friday in Abuja when Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC) paid him a visit at the party`s national secretariat.

Source: Naija.ng