Nigeria is safe again - Buhari praises military

- President Buhari said Nigeria is now safe again

- He commended the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the counter-insurgency operations in the northeast

- The president also scored his administration high in the areas of economy and anti-corruption fight

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Nigerian military’s efforts in bringing an end to the Boko Haram insurgency in the nation.

According to him, the negative history which was associated with the northeast in the past decade is now gradually becoming a thing of the past, as a result of the efforts of all the security agencies, Channels TV reports.

“Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies,” the president said at the Nigerian Army Day celebration 2018 in Monguno, Borno state on Friday, July 6.

President Buhari visits Borno, commends the military's counter-insurgency operations. Credit: Twitter/Bashir Ahmad

Speaking further, President Buhari noted that Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly to the troops adding that although there are still challenges, they are being tackled head-on.

“Members of the Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly in their numbers to our troops.

“I am happy to inform Nigerians that all other forms of security challenges in other parts of the country are being tackled by our security agencies”.

The president noted that the 2018 celebration is designed to showcase the army’s personnel, equipment, as well as their combat capability.

Buhari scored his administration high in the fulfilment of its key cardinal policies which are security, economy and anti-corruption.

“In the last three years of this administration, we have worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life.

“When I was sworn in as the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration will tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation, has exited recession and is once again vibrant,” the president said.

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari reiterated his determination to fish out and punish politicians who were instigating violence in some states for cheap political goals.

The president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari stated this at the closing events of the 2018 Army Day celebrations which was staged at the one-time stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists, Monguno, 136 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

According to the president, solutions are being found to the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen, and whosoever is found culpable will be brought to justice.

