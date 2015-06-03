Suarez, Messi 'tell' Barcelona to sign Chelsea star who is also being chased by Manchester United

- Chelsea star Willian has emerged as a summer transfer target for Barcelona

- The Spanish club want the Brazil international in their squad next season

- Lionel Messi and Luis Saurez are said to have told the club to bring Willian to Spain

Spanish champions Barcelona are now said to be looking for the signature of Chelsea and Brazil international Willian before the start of the 2018/19 La Liga season.

This is because Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have demanded that the Chelsea winger be brought to the Nou Camp according to the report by Daily Star UK.

These two players need someone according to the report who can deliver the ball quickly into the center of the pitch from the wing so they can do their thing.

And while Willian was busy at the 2018 World Cup action for Brazil, his agent Kia Joorabchian is said to have jetted to Barcelona to look into a deal.

Willian who helped Chelsea to win the FA Cup title last season has been sent out of the Russia 2018 World Cup with his national team after losing against Belgium on Friday night, July 6.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Manchester United are said to be targeting Chelsea winger Willian in a stunning £80m transfer deal which will also involve Frenchman Anthony Martial going to London.

Since his time as Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho has been an admirer of Brazil international Willian, and he feels he should sign him for the Red Devils this summer.

Source: Naija.ng