Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Zinedine Zidane’s old house in Turin ahead of his world record move to Juventus (photos)

- Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting to move into Zinedine Zidane's former home at the base of Turin mountain.

- The Portuguese is expected to swap Real Madrid for Juventus in an £88m switch this summer

- The mansion has played home to Fabio Cannavaro and Zinedine Zidane in the past despite its stunning cost

Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to move into Zinedine Zidane's former house in Turin after sealing a switch from Real Madrid to Juventus, reports suggest.

According to a UK Sun report citing sources in Italy, hinted that the Los Blancos forward is closing in a four-year deal at the Serie A side, valued at about £30 million per season, having undergone the mandatory medical checks.

The report further suggested that Ronaldo has commenced the hunt for a decent accommodation after requesting for on the spot assessment of Zidane's former home located at the base of Turin Mountain.

Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing up a move to Zinedine Zidane's former home at the base of Turin mountains. Photo Credit: FURBATTO.IT

READ ALSO: PSG confirm the arrival of Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus on free transfer

“There is an appointment on Saturday with a consultant to visit it,” an Italian estate agents Cesare Furbatto was quoted as saying.

The captivating house, overlooking the east side of the city as well as a river, is valued at about £35,000 per 24-hour to rent and was occupied previously, by Italy and Juventus legend Fabio Cannavaro.

At the last time, the property was deemed too expensive after an Irish band U2 refused coughing out £210,000 for a six-night stay due to the financial demands.

The stunning property boasts an indoor swimming pool, but costs about £35,000 per day. Photo Credit: FURBATTO.IT

Surprisingly, there are other additional pecks that make the mansion inviting, with about 200 rooms, eight of which are bedrooms alongside an indoor swimming pool.

In addition, the property boasts of a double escape route, without being spotted by unwanted guests and visitors.

The 33-year-old Portuguese move away from the Santiago Bernabéu remains a shock to many after revealing recently that he is sad with eggheads of the Galaticos.

The Italian mansion features a reported 200 rooms, eight of which are bedrooms. Photo Credit: FURBATTO.IT

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and current World’s best player was left in sad mood by the Los Blancos during his recent tax allegations with the Spanish authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Ronaldo is house hunting in Italy ahead of a move to Juventus.

The Italian club have been widely linked with the former Manchester United star this summer after crashing out with Portugal at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

A deal worth £88m is supposedly in the pipeline with Ronaldo expected to sign a £105m four-year contract according to the report by Express UK.

Football Memes from the 2018 FIFA World Cup | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng