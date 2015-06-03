The most embarrassing day in my life was when someone saw me naked - BBNaija Cee-C reveals

In a recent interview, the BBNaija reality star and fashionista, Cee-C shared some rather interesting details about herself that has got social media buzzing.

The 26-year-old beauty who is a lawyer by profession, has risen to become one of the most talked about Nigerian celebrities in recent time. Her fashion sense is also another factor for her massive following on social media.

In a recent interview with Elozonam of the Cliff Hanger show, she spoke about her life in the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show held earlier this year. She discussed issues ranging from relationships, brand endorsements down to her most embarrassing day.

Speaking on the most embarrassing day of her life, the fashionista revealed how she wore a jumpsuit and in the process of taking it off to pee, e someone barged in on her.

IIn her words: “I think it (most embarrassing moment in my life) has to be the day that I wore a jumpsuit and wanted to pee and in trying to zip down and taking off the entire outfit just to pee, someone just came into the house and I was like okay I’m n*ked”.

She however, refused to reveal the identity of the person.

Cee-C later stated that she is still single and not interested in dating anyone for now.

Speaking on what she missed the most about the show, she revealed that she misses Big Brother’s voice but she is not interested in participating in the show again except if she is paid to do so.

See the video below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng