The most embarrassing day in my life was when someone saw me naked - BBNaija Cee-C reveals

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

News

The most embarrassing day in my life was when someone saw me naked - BBNaija Cee-C reveals

by 07/07/2018 06:44:00

In a recent interview, the BBNaija reality star and fashionista, Cee-C shared some rather interesting details about herself that has got social media buzzing.

The 26-year-old beauty who is a lawyer by profession, has risen to become one of the most talked about Nigerian celebrities in recent time. Her fashion sense is also another factor for her massive following on social media.

In a recent interview with Elozonam of the Cliff Hanger show, she spoke about her life in the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show held earlier this year. She discussed issues ranging from relationships, brand endorsements down to her most embarrassing day.

Speaking on the most embarrassing day of her life, the fashionista revealed how she wore a jumpsuit and in the process of taking it off to pee, e someone barged in on her.

IIn her words: “I think it (most embarrassing moment in my life) has to be the day that I wore a jumpsuit and wanted to pee and in trying to zip down and taking off the entire outfit just to pee, someone just came into the house and I was like okay I’m n*ked”.

She however, refused to reveal the identity of the person.

Cee-C later stated that she is still single and not interested in dating anyone for now.

Speaking on what she missed the most about the show, she revealed that she misses Big Brother’s voice but she is not interested in participating in the show again except if she is paid to do so.

See the video below:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

