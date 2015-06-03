OAU sexual bargain scandal: Why I demanded ‘5 rounds’ from female student - Dismissed OAU professor finally speaks

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

0out of 5

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

0out of 5

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

0out of 5

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

0out of 5

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
News

OAU sexual bargain scandal: Why I demanded ‘5 rounds’ from female student - Dismissed OAU professor finally speaks

by 07/07/2018 05:43:00 0 comments 1 Views

- OAU professor dismissed after being found guilty of sexually harassing a female student finally reacted

- He gave reasons why he demanded five rounds of sex from the student and provided Whatsapp chats and nude pictures the student sent to him

- However, the university’s VC said the pieces of evidence provided by the professor were not enough to exonerate him

Richard Akindele, a professor of Management Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, recently dismissed after being found guilty of sexual harassment of a postgraduate student of the institution, Monica Osagie, has finally opened up on the events that culminated in his dismissal by the institution.

In his reply to a query issued to him by the university, Akindele explained that the five rounds of sex demanded from Monica, as revealed by the leaked audio conversation between them, was a deliberate attempt to discourage the student and at the same time invite her to his office to obtain evidence, New Telegraph reports.

The dismissed professor said the demand for five days of sex was a deliberate attempt to play along with the student.

However, the university did not buy his argument and dismissed the professor.

The reply was exclusively obtained and published by New Telegraph.

READ ALSO: “Oh my home, when shall I see my home?" - Dino Melaye celebrates imminent return to PDP in another ‘single’ (video)

A recap of the scandal

The institution was enmeshed in a scandal in April after a leaked phone recording exposed Professor Akindele seeking sex from Ms Osagie to pass her in an examination.

In the audio, the professor requested five rounds of sex from Ms Osagie, then a master’s student of the institution.

The university initially suspended Akindele indefinitely, following an interim report of its investigation.

However, after a full-fledged investigation, he was permanently dismissed in June.

The vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the conclusion was reached after the investigative panel found Akindele guilty of an inappropriate relationship with the student, a claim to which he admitted.

He said the dismissal of Akindele will serve as a deterrent to others as “the university has taken further steps to ensure total elimination of sexual harassment in the OAU community.”

Professor Akindele’s defence

NAIJ.com gathered that pieces of evidence submitted by the professor to the investigative panel include screenshots of WhatsApp conversations including nude pictures allegedly belonging to Ms Osagie.

Akindele reportedly claimed that the two photos, an alleged screenshot of Ms Osagie’s private part, were sent to him to arouse his sexual pleasure.

According to the WhatsApp messages presented by the lecturer, Ms Osagie had allegedly initiated conversation with the lecturer at about 5.52 am on Sunday, February 25, declaring her interest in the lecturer. She then sent him seductive messages, including nude photos.

Akindele wrote: “I know the lady in the audio recording to be an MBA regular student. I recall sometimes in November 2017 when she came to my office in the company of some of her other MBA students/colleagues to inform me they failed a course that I took with another lecturer and pleaded that they should be upgraded. But I informed them that it was not possible because the result has been submitted and approved by the department.

"They left my office, but the lady returned alone to my office some few minutes after they had left begging me to upgrade her to an “A.” She confessed that she did not fail the course, but that she had two other courses in the Department that she failed (not any of which that I am involved) but that she would need an “A” in my own course to boost her CGPA to get to an average of 50 to enable her to obtain an MBA Degree.

“I promptly turned down her request. She knelt down and held my legs pretending to be begging me, but was actually romancing me. I shouted at her to stop her madness, but she immediately stood up, raised her gown up to cover her face and I noticed she was not wearing any pant.

“I was afraid she could shout to attract other people and it may be difficult for me to defend myself from sexual assault. So I had to gently tell her to calm down and that we will do it five times on another day and place to which she agreed and gently left my office. I had to do that to save myself from any possible accusation of sexual assault which may be difficult to prove if she had shouted on that day. Of course, she attempted calling me at other times and seeing me after that day, but I kept avoiding her.

“Since then, she kept sending messages to me regularly describing how good she is in bed and how badly she needs to sleep with me and get an “A” in the course, all of which I resisted.”

Akindele explained that the day the leaked phone call was recorded, he had deliberately played along because, on the said day, two unknown vehicles with unidentified men and a lady suspected to be Ms Osagie had trailed him from OAU campus to Moro Campus, where the MBA programme was being run.

He said: “On that fateful morning, I left my office on campus for Centre for Distance Learning (CDL), Moro to go for the MBA lecture. As I was driving out of the university, I noticed two vehicles following… I was somehow scared and wondered what the occupants in the cars were up to. While still wondering, my phone rang and it was the lady in question calling, but I did not pick. When the phone rang the third time, I picked and sensing danger with cars behind me, I decided to play along with her request, and that was what led me to demand five times of sex and for her to come to my office.

“I have evidence and proof that she naked herself and harassed me sexually and I have a naked picture she sent to my WhatsApp contact, pressing that she wanted to have sexual intercourse with me. I have known this lady to be a badly behaved lady and as if she is a psychotic person….”

Akindele said if truly he had wanted to sleep with the student, he would not have demanded five times of sex rounds at a go, saying dating a girl would not ordinarily begin with the request for five times.

The dismissed professor said it was only unfortunate that the girl was faster in implicating him.

One of the WhatsApp message exchanges the professor shared with the panel reads thus:

Ms Osagie: So ure awake by dis tym. Dis will b a good time to giv u a blowjob

Akindele: Yes. Meaning?

Ms. Osagie: Suck ur cock.

Akindele: Haa

Ms. Osagie: Stop saying haa. So wen u are wit a woman u just climb on her nd finish?

Akindele: Huuuu

Ms. Osagie: Just saying. Mayb we can try d 69 position 1 day.

Akindele: Meaning

Ms Osagie: Dis one is ur assignment google and find out wat it means.

Then Professor Akindele sent two pictures wishing her happy Sunday and saying good morning. But enraged by these messages from the lecturer, the student replied as follows:

Ms Osagie: Are u kiddin me. I thought u were goin 2 send me pictures of a man suckin a girl’s pussy while she sucks the man’s dick.

Akindele: Ok.

Ms Osagie: No, it is not okk, let me send u mine but you won’t show anybody ooo

Akindele: Ok.

Ms Osagie: Promise?

Akindele: Yes.

Following this pledge, Ms Osagie reportedly sent in pictures of her private parts and followed by other conversations.

Monica refuses to react

New Telegraph reported that efforts at getting comments from Ms Osagie were unsuccessful. She allegedly refused to comment on the matter, querying reasons behind the introduction of the pieces of evidence at this stage.

Speaking through her counsel and Executive Director, Women Advocates, Research and Documentation (WARDC), Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Ms Osagie allegedly accused the media of attempting to wage a media war against her, saying she had been traumatised enough to warrant another round of public disgrace.

According to Ms Akiode-Afolabi, the university has exonerated Ms Osagie after reviewing all shreds of evidence tendered before it, and so she would not tolerate any fresh facts, which she described as an afterthought.

She said: “Which fresh facts again? Did you see the school’s conclusion? Because the school came to the conclusion that she did not harass the man. Where did you now get your own facts? I hope it is not that the media want to feed fat on this story.

“But if you have facts, disclose now but we won’t hesitate to go to court o. This is because the girl has been embarrassed a lot and so if you people bring it up again and embarrass her, we would not take it lightly. She cannot comment on this matter any longer because the case is even before the court. So she cannot start denying anything. If you guys have anything, bring it out.

“The school did a fact-finding of three levels and came to the conclusion that she didn’t harass anybody.

“I am aware of all these messages you are saying, but please check your facts very well and look at the time you want to be bringing them out. So I am not going to speak to you on this, if you have your facts, bring them out and we will reply at the appropriate time. If we need to go to court, we will go to court.”

The vice chancellor reacts, again

In his reported response to enquiries from New Telegraph, the university’s vice chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, confirmed that the institution received the seductive messages by Ms Osagie to Akindele as part of the lecturer’s responses to his query, but that they were not sufficient enough to exonerate him.

According to the VC, the pieces of evidence showed that the two were found culpable, but that in the circumstance, there was a weaker partner and a stronger partner.

“Prof. Akindele provided information that Ms Osagie sent him nude pictures, but the panel did not consider that as sufficient justification for his actions and inaction.”

The don added that all laid down procedures were followed before reaching the conclusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He explained that the panel had also considered punishing Ms Osagie, but found out that she was no longer the university’s student because she had overstayed on her MBA programme and so had lost her studentship.

The VC said: “Let me tell you that the university was not silent on the lady. If you read the press release, you would see that we really mentioned something relating to her in the report, but lecturers are supposed to act ‘in loco parentis’ for students. Even though Prof. Akindele provided the nude pictures, the right thing for him to do would have been to report her to appropriate authorities. And even as a stronger partner, Prof. Akindele had every right to discipline the student.

“And honestly, if our student had also been found culpable, the ideal thing would be to discipline the student. But in this case, this lady is no longer with us. The lady came for a programme, but she did not complete her programme within the stipulated time, and so she is not a registered student of our school. As at the time the issue came up, she was trying to resolve her failed courses, but could no longer come in to register. So the situation would have been different if she was our student. But in this case, the lady is not entitled to our certificate.”

Why do single ladies prefer to date married men? (Nigerian Street Interview) | on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More