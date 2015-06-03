Former associates of Buhari reveal why the president doesn't keep friends

- Former associates of President Muhammadu Buhari has accused him of not valuing his friends

- The associates claimed the president prefer sycophants who sing his praises daily

Former associates of President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the president of not keeping friends but rather sustaining the culture of only patronising those who blow his trumpets and tell him what he wants to hear only.

This, according to the president former associates, was why he was losing friends in droves.

Recall that a former friend of the president who doubled as the former leader of The Buhari Organisation (TBO), Buba Galadima, recently parted ways with the president and led a number of All Progressives Congress members to form a new party called the Reformed All Progressives Congress.

Galadima, while announing the emergence of the new party, said: “The APC government, has been a monumental disaster, even worse than the government it replaced. The political party that was a vehicle for enthroning the government was rendered powerless by manipulations and complete lack of due process in its operations.”

Other former associates of the president who campaigned for him in 2019 but have now parted ways with him include Dr. Junaid Mohammed, Alhaji Sule Hamman, Dr. Usman Bugaje

Junaid Mohammed, while explaining why he parted ways with the president said: “He wants yes men and not those who will tell him home truth, he doesn’t like people like that. He wants what he says no matter how nonsensical to be accepted as gospel truth."

“People who had been in politics long before him will not follow him blindly. Anybody who has association with him will tell you that the man has nothing to offer and when you are talking about politics and governance, you are talking about what you can offer.

“These people were not around and he didn’t look for them. He doesn’t remember anybody.

“Again, any time somebody comes into power and you know him or you are his friend, you have to be very careful because unless he asks you to come around, don’t because you are likely to be humiliated. What I noticed about Buhari is that he does not have those who are genuine friends. You are only a friend once he needs you, to advance his interests. Whenever you see him with people around him, he is the one who is benefiting from the relationship and nobody except those who are prepared to be humiliated in order to make money will hang around him for any long period.

“He does not provide enlightened leadership, he doesn’t offer any word of wisdom and as long as you are not a member of the family you are nobody even if you have all the wisdom in the world. So it is very difficult for me to comment on his relationship with Buba Galadima. Buba followed him for at least one and a half decades as far as I know and today he is at daggers drawn with Buba and Buba is willing to lead an insurgency within the APC and it shows you that we are in very unchartered waters.”

Another close associate who was in the APC Presidential Campaign said: "Even if you have been with him for ages, if he doesn’t see you again, he will not ask and it is not just me but those who have been with him for years also complain."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami said corrupt politicians in Nigeria are bent on discrediting President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections by sponsoring the heightened level of insecurity in various states in the country.

Source: Naija.ng