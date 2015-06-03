Former associates of Buhari reveal why the president doesn't keep friends

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

News

Former associates of Buhari reveal why the president doesn't keep friends

07/07/2018 05:41:00

- Former associates of President Muhammadu Buhari has accused him of not valuing his friends

- The associates claimed the president prefer sycophants who sing his praises daily

Former associates of President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the president of not keeping friends but rather sustaining the culture of only patronising those who blow his trumpets and tell him what he wants to hear only.

This, according to the president former associates, was why he was losing friends in droves.

Recall that a former friend of the president who doubled as the former leader of The Buhari Organisation (TBO), Buba Galadima, recently parted ways with the president and led a number of All Progressives Congress members to form a new party called the Reformed All Progressives Congress.

READ ALSO: We’re neglecting Nigerians for personal fights - Saraki

Galadima, while announing the emergence of the new party, said: “The APC government, has been a monumental disaster, even worse than the government it replaced. The political party that was a vehicle for enthroning the government was rendered powerless by manipulations and complete lack of due process in its operations.”

Other former associates of the president who campaigned for him in 2019 but have now parted ways with him include Dr. Junaid Mohammed, Alhaji Sule Hamman, Dr. Usman Bugaje

Junaid Mohammed, while explaining why he parted ways with the president said: “He wants yes men and not those who will tell him home truth, he doesn’t like people like that. He wants what he says no matter how nonsensical to be accepted as gospel truth."

“People who had been in politics long before him will not follow him blindly. Anybody who has association with him will tell you that the man has nothing to offer and when you are talking about politics and governance, you are talking about what you can offer.

“These people were not around and he didn’t look for them. He doesn’t remember anybody.

“Again, any time somebody comes into power and you know him or you are his friend, you have to be very careful because unless he asks you to come around, don’t because you are likely to be humiliated. What I noticed about Buhari is that he does not have those who are genuine friends. You are only a friend once he needs you, to advance his interests. Whenever you see him with people around him, he is the one who is benefiting from the relationship and nobody except those who are prepared to be humiliated in order to make money will hang around him for any long period.

“He does not provide enlightened leadership, he doesn’t offer any word of wisdom and as long as you are not a member of the family you are nobody even if you have all the wisdom in the world. So it is very difficult for me to comment on his relationship with Buba Galadima. Buba followed him for at least one and a half decades as far as I know and today he is at daggers drawn with Buba and Buba is willing to lead an insurgency within the APC and it shows you that we are in very unchartered waters.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Another close associate who was in the APC Presidential Campaign said: "Even if you have been with him for ages, if he doesn’t see you again, he will not ask and it is not just me but those who have been with him for years also complain."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami said corrupt politicians in Nigeria are bent on discrediting President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections by sponsoring the heightened level of insecurity in various states in the country.

Why President Buhari cannot control killings in Nigeria - Nigerians cry out on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
