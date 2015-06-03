French president’s visit would have made Fela very happy - Daughter Yeni Kuti

- French president, Emmanuel Macron visits the New Afrikan Shrine during his recent visit to Nigeria

- He was hosted there by the Lagos state government

- Yeni Kuti, daughter of Fela Kuti, says Fela will be hapy the president visited the shrine and she gave her reasons

NAIJ.com had reported that the president of France Emmanuel Macron was hosted by the Lagos state government at the New Afrikan Shrine owned by the children of late Afrobeats legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Femi and Yeni Kuti.

At the shrine, the French president was treated to undiluted African hospitality and entertainment. He was even taught how to dance Shaku Shaku by Yemi Alade.

Macron visiting shrine was greeted by diverse reactions by Nigerians. While some were happy about the visit and the New Afrikan Shrine as a spot where the president was treated to pure African entertainment, others think otherwise as they believed Fela who was known to have fought colonialism in all forms would not have welcome the French president visit to his shrine.

Femi Kuti talking with French president, Emmanuel Macron, at the New Afrikan Shrine during his visit

His first daughter who also is a dancer Yeni Kuti has spoken on President Macron’s visit to the shrine and also spoke on how her father would have reacted to the visit if he were to be alive. She said:

“Fela would have been very happy because while he was alive, he was happy that the government of France recognised him, his struggles and music. French people were the first Europeans to connect to Afrobeat; that is why there is a sustained relationship between the Kuti family and France.

“The president had been to the shrine when he was a very young man and he even made a comment that he never knew he would come back to the shrine as president. He really had fun when he came and enjoyed Femi’s performance. However, he didn’t want to disrupt the flow of the shrine; he just wanted to enjoy his visit. But as a president, his arrival had to be guarded with strict protocols”

French president’s visit would have made Fela very happy - Daughter Yeni Kuti

Speaking further on the visit which she said attracted a lot of new faces to the shrine, Yeni said:

“I saw a lot of people there who had never been to the shrine before; many people were there for the first time in their life. I was even shocked.”

NAIJ.com reported that an 11-year-old boy, Kareem Olamilekan, drew President Macron in just two hours at the New African Shrine during his visit. The president couldn’t hide his emotion when he took to his social media pages to share a video of the moment the boy presented him the artwork.

