Woman narrowly escapes death after jumping out of a bus about to somersault in Lagos

- A young mother who recently survived an accident has recounted how she jumped out of a moving vehicle

- The woman claimed the bus had brake failure and was about to somersault when she jumped out

A young woman, Desire Gold, has taken to social media page to show her gratitude for life after she narrowly escaped getting killed when she jumped out of a moving bus about to somersault on Otedola bridge in Lagos state.

Gold said she had to jump from the moving bus after it lost its brake and hit another car on Otedola bridge.

The bus she jumped from. Photo source: Facebook, Desire Gold

Unfortunately for her, she jumped into a coming vehicle and landed on her head. She had several broken bones but was rescued by the emergency medical service who arrived at the scene few minutes after the incident.

Desire Gold receiving treatment. Photo source: Facebook, Desire Gold

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole dismisses members of R-APC, Galadima

Gold, who shared her experience, said: "Testimony time. God Spared my life… Jehovah over do, On the 27th of June 2018, boarded a bus to Ojodu Bergar, On getting to Otedola bridge driver marched the break and it didn’t hold, with the speed he hit a car in front of us, he came down to open his bus and the car he hit moved and i was at the back seat,everyone jumped off but almost too late for me cos the car was almost somersaulting,abd at tgst point my colleague shouted that I should jump and on doing that, I jumped into another vehicle landing with my head, all I was thinking about before my head went blank was my kids, mum and siblings… But i thank God for the immediate responses of the emergency unit in Lagos state here, that arrived at the scene few mins after the incident …."

Desire Gold receiving treatment. Photo source: Facebook, Desire Gold

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the head of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr Richard Somiari, on Thursday, July 5, said eight families have shown up for DNA testing in connection with the Otedola Link Bridge fire incident.

Somiari, a forensic expert, said that more families were still expected to visit the facility in connection with the deadly explosion that occurred on Thursday, June 28.

Let’s not blame God for our problems - Deyemi Okanlawon speaks on Otedola bridge fire - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng