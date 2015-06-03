Paris-Saint-Germain prepare £100m bid to sign Chelsea star who is currently in Russia for the World Cup

- Chelsea star N'Golo Kante could be on his way to Paris-Saint-Germain this summer

- The French club are said to be ready to spend big for them to sign the 27-year-old

- Kante is currently in Russia with France who have made it to the semis at the 2018 World Cup

French club Paris-Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to spend massive sum of £100 million for them to land Chelsea and France international N'Golo Kante this summer.

PSG chiefs want to bolster their midfield and have made the ex-Leicester man who is currently in Russia for the World Cup their top transfer priority.

According to the report by Goal, Paris-Saint-Germain are ready to open the cheque book and could even offer fellow countryman Adrien Rabiot as part of the deal.

Kante is currently earning £100,000-a-week at Chelsea, and the report added that Paris-Saint-Germain directors are ready to pay him £220,000-a-week for him to leave Chelsea.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante is currently enjoying his stay in Russia with France who have qualified for the World Cup semifinal where they will meet Belgium.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Konte is reportedly thinking of the possibility of joining French club Paris-Saint-Germain this summer.

According to the report by L'Equipe, the France international has been convinced by Paris-Saint-Germain sports chief Antero Henrique to return to France after the 2018 World Cup.

