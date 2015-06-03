Paris-Saint-Germain confirm the signing of 40-year-old Italy football legend who won the 2006 World Cup

- Paris Saint-Germain have sealed move for Italy’s legend Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer from Juventus

- The Italian legend has penned a one-year deal with the option for a further 12 months

- New PSG manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping he can help Buffon finally win the Champions League

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have sealed move for Italy’s legend Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer from Juventus, according to the French club.

The Ligue 1 champions on its official Twitter handle confirmed the arrival of the veteran shot-stopper on a 12-month deal with an option of another one year with a video.

In the clip the 40-year-old Buffon was coming out from a fitting room wearing the French club’s official keeper jersey.

The Italian was reportedly offered a special role to remain at the Turin-based club following 17-year playing career with Serie A outfit.

However, Buffon’s quest for more silverware proved enough for his to seek more honours elsewhere.

"I know what dreams PSG and its fans have in their hearts.

"I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.

"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision,” the shot-stopper said.

Buffon teamed up Juventus from Parma in a £33million switch in 2001 regarded as a world-record deal for a goalkeeper which was sent to the archives by Manchester City’s Ederson one year ago.

The Italian went further to create more success story with Juventus in the Italian topflight and for the Azzuri’s, helping them to cart home the $20m World Cup trophy in 2006.

Sadly, Buffon has repeatedly missed out of the UEFA Champions League trophy so far in his illustrious career till date.

However, he would be looking forward to claim the elusive medal after teaming up with his PSG new boss Thomas Tuchel at Parc des Princes.

The shot-stopper failed in the 2003 final to AC Milan, Barcelona in 2014 as well as Real Madrid in 2017.

Reacting on Buffon’s arrival to Ligue 1, PSG president Nasser Al- Khelaifi said: "The immensity of his career, as well as his ambitious personality, unifying and elegant, make him one of the most admired and respected players in world football.

"His arrival reaffirms our will to always go higher, an ambition that we intend to pursue with a determination just as strong."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Buffon is set to complete a move to Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend.

The 40-year-old left Juventus at the end of last season after 17 long years and is poised to sign a two-year deal with the moneybags.

As a result, either Kevin Trapp or Alphonse Areola are expected to depart the club, with the veteran goalkeeper set to become first choice between the sticks.

