We’re neglecting Nigerians for personal fights - Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Friday, July 6, said the nation’s politicians were fighting one another with state resources rather than working together to address the challenges of Nigerians.

Saraki, reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on his Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) trial, said various instruments of the state were being used for political fights, Daily Trust reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Senate president reiterated his confidence in the judicial process and its ability to do justice to all manners of men and in all circumstances.

“Instead of working together in the interest of the nation and to seek to do better for our people, we are fighting one another and using legal instruments to mount baseless accusations against one another.

“Instead of exhibiting the need for unity and working day and night for that purpose, we are stoking the fire of division.

“I maintain that above all else, my CCT trial has been a flagrant vilification of my person, and shows that some people are after their personal interests rather than the national interest.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that the Supreme Court upheld the appeal of Saraki and discharged him of the remaining three charges against him in the case of false declaration of assets, instituted by the CCT.

The court upheld the appeal in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze on Friday, July 6 in Abuja.

The apex court ruled that there is insufficient proof to necessitate the trial before the CCT to proceed.

Source: Naija.ng