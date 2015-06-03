20 years after, an accused man unknowingly approached abandoned son-turned-lawyer to represent him in court

Karma has a way of getting at people where they never expected, and it always leaves them speechless and helpless when caught in between.

The above exertion is exactly what happened to a South African deadbeat dad who abandoned his son Kamohelo Mokoena and mother when the young boy was barely 5 years old.

After his dad abandoned him, Mokoena made something good out of his life when he graduated and became a lawyer only or his father to have a criminal case and needed a lawyer to represent him in court. Unknown to him what had become of the 5-year-old boy he abandoned 20 years ago, he walked up to him to stand for him in court then realized who was before him.

Though turn between emotions, the young layer presented his deadbeat father’s case well and he was discharged and acquitted of the crime he was accused of committing.

Mokoena took to his Twitter handle to narrate what transpired between him and his father 20 years after. He wrote:

"My father left me when I was 5 years old with nothing at all. 20 years later, he appeared as an accused at Palm Ridge court. He approached a young attorney for legal representation and realized it’s his son he left. God works in mysterious ways. i accepted his mandate and represented him. I fought through and through. He was found not guilty at the end. I was conflicted emotionally but I composed myself and proceeded with the matter. He couldn’t stop thanking me. He gave me a huge hug and said he is proud of me. Mxm."

His tweet also got some reactions with many raising him for putting whatever it is between him and his father behind him while representing him in court.

