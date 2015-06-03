Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

Cyril Ramaphosa

Naguib Sawiris

Youssef Mansour

Adrian Gore

Stephen Saad

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

Froome crashes as Gaviria takes Tour first stage honours

Chris Froome’s bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title got off to a shaky start Saturday after a dramatic crash left him trailing first stage winner Fernando Gaviria by over one minute.

With just 6km to the finish, Froome went flying over a barrier and landed on a grassy verge, emerging seemingly unhurt as the peloton sped off to a frenetic sprint where Quick Step’s Gaviria edged Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel to don the yellow jersey.

Froome, fellow Briton Adam Yates and Australian Richie Porte, all pre-Tour favourites, all lost valuable seconds having been caught in a series of falls and flat tyres over the final 10km of the 201km opening stage.

For Colombian Nairo Quintana it was even worse, the Movistar man who is twice a Tour runner-up got a flat tyre 400m from the 3km cut off line and had he just carried on would have lost no time, but changed his wheel and ended up losing 1min 10sec.

Meanwhile former Sky man Mikel Landa, the wiley 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali, the great French hope Romain Bardet and 2017 Giro champion Tom Dumoulin all finished in the main bunch having gained an unexpected early advantage over their key rivals that blows the Tour wide open.

Froome expressed both relief and his usual quiet confidence after the race. “We knew the first days were going to be tricky, what happened is part of the game,” said the 33-year-old who had a skinned knee and some possible bruising on his right shoulder after his head over heels fall.

“It was getting quite chaotic up at the front with the sprinters getting into position.

“There wasn’t much the team could have done for me,” he said after being accompanied across the line by Luke Rowe. “I’m just relieved that I’m not injured.” Froome, who fell heavily before the Giro d’Italia prologue but rallied two weeks later to two spectacular stage wins that won him the Tour, added: “There’s still a great deal of road on the way to Paris.”

Froome’s teammate Egan Bernal, the youngest rider on the race also fell, albeit in an earlier incident than Froome’s and came home alongside his compatriot Nairo Quintanata at 1min 15sec.

Gaviria was left thrilled after his impressive stage win on his very first Tour de France, achieved after he outlasted world champion Sagan in a long struggle down an 800m home straight with Kittel, who won four stages on the 2017 Tour, leaving his bid too late and coming third.

“I just said to myself ‘go’ and had the legs luckily,” Gaviria said. “What an amazing day, nobody is happier than me.

“The team did amazing. Tomorrow I’ll be in yellow and try and keep it as long as possible.” The Colombian added: “I don’t know about keeping the yellow jersey because of the mountains, but I plan to fight for the green jersey (sprint points) all the way to Paris.”

Former green jersey winner Thor Hushovd, here working for Norwegian television, suggested that Kittel and Dylan Groenewgen were the key sprinters to watch out for this year.

On a sunny Saturday early in the school holidays, enormous crowds of fans packed the seaside towns along the Atlantic coast in a highly festive atmosphere where any expected fall out from the Froome booing on Thursday was muted, with AFP seeing just two signs along the roadside targeting him with messages of ‘Froome go home’ and ‘Froome the doper’.

