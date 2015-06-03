Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies - Buhari

- Muhammadu Buhari believes that Nigeria is safe in spite of pockets of violence in the country

- Buhari thanks the Nigerian military and other security agencies for helping to end Boko Haram insurgency

- He promises to deal with those sponsoring violence in the country

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, reportedly declared in Monguno, Borno state, on Friday, July 6, that the country was now safe again as a result of the efforts of the military men and other security and law enforcement agencies.

Various reports said the president also praised the military for helping to end insurgency in the north-eastern part of Nigeria.

He reportedly said the negative history with which the northeast had been known for decade is now gradually becoming a thing of the past.

READ ALSO: OAU sexual bargain scandal - Dismissed OAU professor finally opens up

“Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies,” he said adding that Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly to the troops.

“Members of the Boko Haram insurgents now surrender willingly in their numbers to our troops.

“I am happy to inform Nigerians that all other forms of security challenges in other parts of the country are being tackled by our security agencies,” he added.

According to Buhari, the celebration was designed to showcase the army’s personnel, equipment, as well as their combat capability just as he praised his administration high in the area of fulfillment of its key cardinal policies which are security, economy and anti-corruption.

“In the last three years of this administration, we have worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life.

“When I was sworn in as the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration will tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation, has exited recession and is once again vibrant,” he said adding that he would tackle the pockets of violence in some other parts of the country.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on July 6, visited the grand finale of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Monguno Borno state.

Also present at the event were Minister of Defence Monsur Dan Ali, Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, Chief of Army Staff Lt-General TY Buratai and the General Officer Commanding 7th Division Major General Olabanji.

Nigeria Killings: 'Charly Boy' and Other Activists March to Aso Rock in Protest | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng