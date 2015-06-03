Just in: Buhari reacts to Saraki’s Supreme Court victory, speaks about Nigeria’s judicial system

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, July 7, said the country’s judicial system was truly working, no matter the challenges it faces, adding that no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’ senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari made the statement while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Supreme Court had, on Friday, July 6,, set free the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges in the case of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In his reaction, President Buhari said: “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process.

“He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

The report quoted Buhari as saying the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provided an important example for Nigerians to emulate.

The report said that the Supreme Court had upheld the Code of Conduct Tribunal’s ruling, clearing Saraki of all 18 count charges bothering on assets declaration.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Supreme Court upheld the appeal of Senate president Bukola Saraki and discharged him of the remaining three charges against him in the case of false declaration of assets, instituted by the CCT.

The court upheld the appeal in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze on Friday, July 6 in Abuja.

