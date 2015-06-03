Neymar reveals 1 disturbing issue after Belgium stopped Brazil from reaching the semis at Russia World Cup

- Neymar believes it will be difficult to return to football after crashing out of the World Cup

- The South Americans crashed out after falling 1-2 to Belgium at the quarter-finals stage

- The Selecao star remains hopeful that Brazil can bounce back in the future

Brazil’s star Neymar has revealed that it will be tough to play football following the Selecao’s exit from the ongoing World Cup in Russia, reports suggest.

According to a UK Sun report, the PSG star disclosed that the Selecao squad members were looking forward to make amends for their poor campaign four year ago after the humiliating semi-final defeat to Germany.

Sadly, that did not see the light of the day as Tite’s side were sent parking by Belgium’s Red Devils during their quarter-final showdown on Friday.

That woeful performance will now see the South Americans wait for the 2022 tormant in Qatar before attempting to cart home the $20m worth trophy.

However, the Selecao superstar insists with only a month to the commencement of the regular football season, it would be tough for him to get back on the football pitch.

“I can say that it is the saddest moment of my career.

“The pain is very great because we knew we could get there, we knew we had the conditions to go further, to make history… but it was not this time.

“Difficult to find the strength to want to play football again, but I’m sure God will give me enough strength to face anything.

“So I’ll never stop thanking God, even in defeat… because I know that your way is much better than mine.

“Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all, interrupted our dream but did not take away from our head nor from our hearts,” the Brazilian posted on his Instagram account.

Neymar unwilling to play football again after Brazil’s exit from World Cup. Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 at the Kazan Arena in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

An own goal from Manchester City's Fernandinho gave the Red Devils the lead in the 13th minute before his fellow club teammate, Kevin De Bruyne fired a thunderous shot to the left corner of Alisson's goal post to keep them two goals up in the first half.

Roberto Martinez's men troubled the five time champions all through the first half to get more goals but their efforts weren't good enough to find the back of the net.

Even Douglas Costa's pulling one goal back on the 78th minute was not enough to turn the tide as the match ended 2-1 in Belgium's advantage.

