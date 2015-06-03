Disappointments, lamentations as governors shun security meeting in Kaduna

- Governors from the north-western of the country reportedly shun a security meeting in Kaduna

- Some states were represented by deputy governors and secretary to the governments

- Governor Aminu Masari decries the absence of his colleagues at the meeting

Governors from the north-western part of Nigeria, on Saturday, July 7, reportedly shunned a security meeting that was scheduled to hold in Kaduna. Aminu Masari of Katsina state decried the development.

Governor Masari expressed disappointment with the non-attendance of governors to a meeting on the security for the sub-region.

Masari, who is the chairman of the security committee inaugurated by the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), said the governors must separate politics with the issue of security that affects the generality of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the deputy governors of Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

It also had in attendance secretaries to the governments of the two states, and that of Katsina, as well as various consultants on security.

“The issue of security is more important than politics as it affects life,” Masari said at the opening of the meeting which later went into closed door session.

The governor said it was important to evolve ways of sustaining attendance not only by the governors, but also their deputies and SSGs.

“It will not however hinder the discussions or delay the meeting; we must devise means of continuing with the meeting even when the governors are not in attendance.

“Before we leave, we should have a programme that we can brief our governors, we should not allow this laudable initiative rely only on the availability of governors,” he said at the meeting which is expected to discuss regional integration and economic cooperation among the seven states in the sub-region.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that three governors from the sub-region admitted that their region is pulling the country backward and stopping its progress but have decided to work towards changes.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Abdulhazeez Yari of Zamfara spoke at the plenary session as discussants on the topic: The integration of the North West Zone, at the second day of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.

