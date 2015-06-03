Disappointments, lamentations as governors shun security meeting in Kaduna

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

North Korea warns talks with US delegation `regrettable´

Terrifying wasp that uses stinger 'like a fierce weapon' to lay eggs INSIDE spiders found in Amazon

Former reporter who Justin Trudeau 'groped' at a music festival 18 years ago breaks her silence 

Seal chases woman down the street

Football coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai schoolboys cheated death before

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Disappointments, lamentations as governors shun security meeting in Kaduna

- Governors from the north-western of the country reportedly shun a security meeting in Kaduna

- Some states were represented by deputy governors and secretary to the governments

- Governor Aminu Masari decries the absence of his colleagues at the meeting

Governors from the north-western part of Nigeria, on Saturday, July 7, reportedly shunned a security meeting that was scheduled to hold in Kaduna. Aminu Masari of Katsina state decried the development.

Governor Masari expressed disappointment with the non-attendance of governors to a meeting on the security for the sub-region.

Masari, who is the chairman of the security committee inaugurated by the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), said the governors must separate politics with the issue of security that affects the generality of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the deputy governors of Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

It also had in attendance secretaries to the governments of the two states, and that of Katsina, as well as various consultants on security.

“The issue of security is more important than politics as it affects life,” Masari said at the opening of the meeting which later went into closed door session.

The governor said it was important to evolve ways of sustaining attendance not only by the governors, but also their deputies and SSGs.

“It will not however hinder the discussions or delay the meeting; we must devise means of continuing with the meeting even when the governors are not in attendance.

“Before we leave, we should have a programme that we can brief our governors, we should not allow this laudable initiative rely only on the availability of governors,” he said at the meeting which is expected to discuss regional integration and economic cooperation among the seven states in the sub-region.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that three governors from the sub-region admitted that their region is pulling the country backward and stopping its progress but have decided to work towards changes.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Abdulhazeez Yari of Zamfara spoke at the plenary session as discussants on the topic: The integration of the North West Zone, at the second day of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.

